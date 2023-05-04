Dundee v Queen’s Park: How do title rivals compare ahead of Friday’s Championship decider?

Queen’s Park are the only team standing in Dundee’s way as they plot a seventh league title win.

Win or draw at Ochilview on Friday night and top spot is the Dark Blues’, along with a return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The Spiders have shocked everyone in their first Championship season and, with better recent form, could have wrapped up the title themselves before this contest.

Only victory will do for Owen Coyle’s side. Queen’s Park, though, haven’t beaten Dundee in the league since 1957.

But how do they face up against the Dee this season?

Dundee 3-0 Queen’s Park – January 28, 2023

The Dark Blues were hit by injury and illness for this one but they came away with a massive victory, cutting the gap to leaders Queen’s Park to two points.

This was a convincing success for Gary Bowyer’s side, though they had to wait for their goals after Paul McMullan’s early penalty miss. Ben Williamson smashed in with 21 minutes to go before Alex Jakubiak and Ryan Sweeney sealed the win.

Statistically this was a hammering – Dundee had 24 shots in total, 10 on target, to the five of Queen’s Park, none of which tested Adam Legzdins.

Dundee’s xG that day was a massive 3.24, dwarfing the Spiders’ 0.26.

Queen’s Park 2-2 Dundee – October 28, 2022

This one could end up proving a vital moment in the season for the Dark Blues.

Heading into the final moments of the game, Dundee were 2-1 down and heading for a third defeat in six before a certain Derick Osei popped up with an equaliser.

His only league goal for the club, Osei’s intervention earned his side a point before they set off on a seven-game winning streak.

That was after McMullan had accidentally lobbed Calum Ferrie from 40 yards to level Patrick Jarrett’s opener only for Tommy Robson to make it 2-1 moments later.

It was a poor night for the Dee but statistically it made pretty decent reading – 20 shots to the 13 managed by their hosts but only four were on target for Dundee.

Their xG again was higher, though – 1.94 to 0.91 for Queen’s Park.

Dundee 3-0 Queen’s Park – September 3, 2022

This was the game Zach Robinson kicked into gear as a Dundee player.

And he did so with an absolute howitzer to make it 2-0, almost taking the net off in front of the Shankly end.

That was after knocking home a spot-kick and before Zak Rudden completed a very good day’s work for the Dark Blues.

Again, according to the StatsBomb numbers, Dundee bossed this one statistically.

The teams both had 16 shots each but the Dark Blues yielded far better scoring opportunities from the chances created.

Queen’s Park 1-2 Dundee – July 19, 2022

The first meeting between the clubs in 10 years came in the League Cup group stage.

At that point no one could have predicted these two sides would battle it out for the Championship title on the final day.

Dundee were impressive in the opening 45 and fully deserved their 2-0 half-time lead thanks to Alex Jakubiak and Cammy Kerr.

Things got a little nervy as the Spiders fought back in the second half but the Dark Blues notched another victory.

So how will it go?

Dundee’s form against Owen Coyle’s side is obviously very promising.

More promising, however, is their ability to create chances against the Queen’s Park defence.

Even when the performance overall is below-par, this season they have still managed to create opportunities – and take them.

That’s likely to be the key to success for Gary Bowyer’s side – having that cutting edge when it really matters.