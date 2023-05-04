Dundee v Queen’s Park: How do title rivals compare ahead of Friday’s Championship decider?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee v Queen’s Park: How do title rivals compare ahead of Friday’s Championship decider?

The Dark Blues and the Spiders have faced each other four times already this season - how do they stack up when they come face to face?

Dundee's Max Anderson puts pressure on Queen's Park's Grant Savoury.
Dundee have faced Queen's Park four times already this season. Image: SNS.
By George Cran

Queen’s Park are the only team standing in Dundee’s way as they plot a seventh league title win.

Win or draw at Ochilview on Friday night and top spot is the Dark Blues’, along with a return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The Spiders have shocked everyone in their first Championship season and, with better recent form, could have wrapped up the title themselves before this contest.

Only victory will do for Owen Coyle’s side. Queen’s Park, though, haven’t beaten Dundee in the league since 1957.

But how do they face up against the Dee this season?

Alex Jakubiak turns home as Dundee ran out 3-0 winners in January. Image: SNS.

Dundee 3-0 Queen’s Park – January 28, 2023

The Dark Blues were hit by injury and illness for this one but they came away with a massive victory, cutting the gap to leaders Queen’s Park to two points.

This was a convincing success for Gary Bowyer’s side, though they had to wait for their goals after Paul McMullan’s early penalty miss. Ben Williamson smashed in with 21 minutes to go before Alex Jakubiak and Ryan Sweeney sealed the win.

Statistically this was a hammering – Dundee had 24 shots in total, 10 on target, to the five of Queen’s Park, none of which tested Adam Legzdins.

The xG Race Chart from Dundee's clash with Queen's Park on January 28 highlighting chances created by each team as the match progressed, Dundee in blue. Image: StatsBomb.
The xG Race Chart from Dundee’s clash with Queen’s Park on January 28 highlighting chances created by each team as the match progressed, Dundee in red. Image: StatsBomb.

Dundee’s xG that day was a massive 3.24, dwarfing the Spiders’ 0.26.

Queen’s Park 2-2 Dundee – October 28, 2022

This one could end up proving a vital moment in the season for the Dark Blues.

Heading into the final moments of the game, Dundee were 2-1 down and heading for a third defeat in six before a certain Derick Osei popped up with an equaliser.

Derick Osei stretches to score a late equaliser for Dundee at Queen's Park in October. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Derick Osei scores to make it 2-2 late on at Ochilview in October. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

His only league goal for the club, Osei’s intervention earned his side a point before they set off on a seven-game winning streak.

That was after McMullan had accidentally lobbed Calum Ferrie from 40 yards to level Patrick Jarrett’s opener only for Tommy Robson to make it 2-1 moments later.

The xG Race Chart from Dundee's clash with Queen's Park on October 28 highlighting chances created by each team as the match progressed, Dundee in blue. Image: StatsBomb.
The xG Race Chart from Dundee’s clash with Queen’s Park on October 28 highlighting chances created by each team as the match progressed, Dundee in red. Image: StatsBomb.

It was a poor night for the Dee but statistically it made pretty decent reading – 20 shots to the 13 managed by their hosts but only four were on target for Dundee.

Their xG again was higher, though – 1.94 to 0.91 for Queen’s Park.

Dundee 3-0 Queen’s Park – September 3, 2022

This was the game Zach Robinson kicked into gear as a Dundee player.

And he did so with an absolute howitzer to make it 2-0, almost taking the net off in front of the Shankly end.

That was after knocking home a spot-kick and before Zak Rudden completed a very good day’s work for the Dark Blues.

Again, according to the StatsBomb numbers, Dundee bossed this one statistically.

The teams both had 16 shots each but the Dark Blues yielded far better scoring opportunities from the chances created.

The xG Race Chart from Dundee's clash with Queen's Park on September 3 highlighting chances created by each team as the match progressed, Dundee in blue. Image: StatsBomb.
The xG Race Chart from Dundee’s clash with Queen’s Park on September 3 highlighting chances created by each team as the match progressed, Dundee in red. Image: StatsBomb.

Queen’s Park 1-2 Dundee – July 19, 2022

The first meeting between the clubs in 10 years came in the League Cup group stage.

At that point no one could have predicted these two sides would battle it out for the Championship title on the final day.

Cammy Kerr takes his team-mates plaudits after finding the net against Queen's Park in August. Image: SNS.
Cammy Kerr takes his team-mates plaudits after finding the net against Queen’s Park in August. Image: SNS.

Dundee were impressive in the opening 45 and fully deserved their 2-0 half-time lead thanks to Alex Jakubiak and Cammy Kerr.

Things got a little nervy as the Spiders fought back in the second half but the Dark Blues notched another victory.

So how will it go?

Dundee’s form against Owen Coyle’s side is obviously very promising.

More promising, however, is their ability to create chances against the Queen’s Park defence.

Even when the performance overall is below-par, this season they have still managed to create opportunities – and take them.

That’s likely to be the key to success for Gary Bowyer’s side – having that cutting edge when it really matters.

