PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – What’s gone wrong for the doomed United and Dundee’s never-ending manager search

It’s a dark day on the tangerine side of the city after Wednesday’s 3-0 home defeat left Dundee United on the brink of relegation.

Kilmarnock left Tannadice with all three points and a spring in their step while the terrible Terrors head for the drop.

It’s not mathematically over but United look destined for the Championship.

So, what went wrong? Where does the blame lie?

Our United man Alan Temple talks through a disastrous campaign on the Twa Teams, One Street podcast with the help of host Tom Duthie and Graeme Finnan.

There are also plenty of questions to be answered by Dundee as their search for a new manager goes on. And on. And on.

Courier Sport’s Dundee man George Cran talks through all the goings on, or lack of them, at Dens Park.

