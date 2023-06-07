Dundee boss Tony Docherty makes Stuart Taylor his assistant manager as part of four staff additions

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Hamilton Accies boss Stuart Taylor has joined Tony Docherty as his assistant manager at Dundee.

The 48-year-old is an experienced No 2 having worked under Billy Reid at New Douglas Park and more recently as Paul Lambert’s assistant at Stoke City and Ipswich Town.

Taylor has also been a manager in his own right, taking charge of Limerick in 2013 before moving to Aston Villa’s youth setup the following year.

He returned to Hamilton in 2021 as manager following their relegation from the top-flight but left the club after a sixth-placed finish in the Championship.

Now he has returned to the game as an assistant manager to Docherty.

A long-time assistant manager himself, Docherty has been hard at work building for the new season after being unveiled as Dundee gaffer last Monday.

And Taylor will be a key member of the backroom staff.

Docherty said: “Stuart has extensive knowledge and experience as an assistant manager.

“He’s worked all over and has a very impressive CV.

“I went through a really robust process to get the right person in and I am really confident about everything that Stuart will bring to the club.”

The former midfielder played for a number of clubs across Scotland in his 17-year career, including a short spell at St Johnstone in 2004/05.

He started his career at St Mirren, playing for the Buddies across six seasons, and made over 100 appearances for Airdrie across two spells before finishing his playing days at Hamilton as player/assistant under Reid.

Head of recruitment

The club have also announced a head of recruitment has been appointed after Gary Ogilvie left that role in the wake of Gary Bowyer’s sacking.

However, due to contractual obligations with his current club the identity of the new man will be revealed in due course.

Robert Kielty is also the club’s new head of fitness, performance and development. He has previously worked for Dunfermline, Blackpool and Raith Rovers among others.

There is a new face on the physio team as Kevin Milne joins the club while Scott Paterson, Alan Combe, Matty Castle, Dr Derek McCormack, Bruce Smith, Scott Robertson and Stephen Wright are remaining at Dens Park.

Head of academy Wright has been linked with a return to the Rangers youth setup.

Docherty is also putting his playing squad together after announcing the signing of Partick Thistle star Scott Tiffoney early today.

St Mirren’s Joe Shaughnessy will also join the Dark Blues this summer.