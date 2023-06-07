Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty makes Stuart Taylor his assistant manager as part of four staff additions

The Dark Blues manager is putting his backroom staff in place ahead of the new season.

By George Cran
Former Hamilton manager Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS
Former Hamilton manager Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS

Former Hamilton Accies boss Stuart Taylor has joined Tony Docherty as his assistant manager at Dundee.

The 48-year-old is an experienced No 2 having worked under Billy Reid at New Douglas Park and more recently as Paul Lambert’s assistant at Stoke City and Ipswich Town.

Taylor has also been a manager in his own right, taking charge of Limerick in 2013 before moving to Aston Villa’s youth setup the following year.

He returned to Hamilton in 2021 as manager following their relegation from the top-flight but left the club after a sixth-placed finish in the Championship.

New Dundee boss Tony Docherty at the Dark Blues’ Gardyne training base. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Now he has returned to the game as an assistant manager to Docherty.

A long-time assistant manager himself, Docherty has been hard at work building for the new season after being unveiled as Dundee gaffer last Monday.

And Taylor will be a key member of the backroom staff.

Docherty said: “Stuart has extensive knowledge and experience as an assistant manager.

“He’s worked all over and has a very impressive CV.

“I went through a really robust process to get the right person in and I am really confident about everything that Stuart will bring to the club.”

Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS.

The former midfielder played for a number of clubs across Scotland in his 17-year career, including a short spell at St Johnstone in 2004/05.

He started his career at St Mirren, playing for the Buddies across six seasons, and made over 100 appearances for Airdrie across two spells before finishing his playing days at Hamilton as player/assistant under Reid.

Head of recruitment

The club have also announced a head of recruitment has been appointed after Gary Ogilvie left that role in the wake of Gary Bowyer’s sacking.

However, due to contractual obligations with his current club the identity of the new man will be revealed in due course.

Dundee academy chief Stephen Wright and technical director Gordon Strachan walk on the pitch at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Steve McDougall/DCT.
Dundee academy chief Stephen Wright and technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT

Robert Kielty is also the club’s new head of fitness, performance and development. He has previously worked for Dunfermline, Blackpool and Raith Rovers among others.

There is a new face on the physio team as Kevin Milne joins the club while Scott Paterson, Alan Combe, Matty Castle, Dr Derek McCormack, Bruce Smith, Scott Robertson and Stephen Wright are remaining at Dens Park.

Head of academy Wright has been linked with a return to the Rangers youth setup.

Docherty is also putting his playing squad together after announcing the signing of Partick Thistle star Scott Tiffoney early today.

St Mirren’s Joe Shaughnessy will also join the Dark Blues this summer.

