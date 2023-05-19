Dundee FC EXCLUSIVE: Dundee head of youth Stephen Wright set for Rangers talks to replace Craig Mulholland as academy director Wright has been in charge of the youth set-up at Dens Park for over four years. By Eric Nicolson May 19 2023, 9.26am Share EXCLUSIVE: Dundee head of youth Stephen Wright set for Rangers talks to replace Craig Mulholland as academy director Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4405699/exclusive-dundee-head-of-youth-stephen-wright-rangers-talks-craig-mulholland-academy-director/ Copy Link 1 comment Stephen Wright is set for Rangers talks. Images DCT and SNS. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation