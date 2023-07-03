Dundee star Lyall Cameron: I still have so much to give

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: I still have so much to give

Dens Park youngster not content to look back on last season's achievements - he wants more this term.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron celebrates as Dundee win the Championship at Queen's Park. Image: PA
Lyall Cameron celebrates as Dundee win the Championship at Queen's Park. Image: PA

Dundee star Lyall Cameron doesn’t just think he has more to give this season. He knows it.

The newly-capped Scotland U/21 international’s breakthrough campaign was a remarkable one – winning the Championship and topping the club’s scoring charts in the process.

He also became the first player in the club’s history to win Player of the Year, Player’s Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year in the same season.

Such is the measure of Cameron’s standards, though, he feels he could have done more.

Lyall Cameron (right) chats to Ross Clark as Dundee train at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Lyall Cameron (right) chats to Ross Clark as Dundee train at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

And he’s determined to up his game in the coming campaign as Dundee return to the Premiership.

“I know I still have so much to give,” Cameron said.

“Hopefully I can play in a good football team this year, passing it about, driving forward and scoring a lot of goals.

“I know I can give a lot more.

“I still have a lot to prove to a lot of people and I am looking forward to having the opportunity to do that.

Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron in action during a friendly win over Brechin. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“The Premiership will be tough. But that’s why we play football – you want a challenge.

“You want to play Celtic, Rangers, other good teams and players to see how you fare against them.

“I am really confident and looking forward to getting started.”

New contract

Cameron was the first to put pen to paper on a new deal at Dens Park after the season ended.

And he has revealed there was no waiting about on his end to secure his future with the Dark Blues.

Lyall Cameron with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.
Lyall Cameron with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.

“It was done a lot quicker than I thought it was going to be,” Cameron said.

“It was before I went away on my holiday and I wanted it done quickly.

“They sorted me out and I just thought if I could play here with a Premiership team week in week out that would be good for my progress.

“It is a good opportunity to play first-team football at a good level and then see where that takes me.”

Scotland

His exploits in dark blue have already taken him to the international stage after he picked up two U/21 caps in recent back-to-back friendlies against Norway in Spain.

Both ended as draws but Cameron says the experience was a valuable one to help take him to that next level.

“It was good and a different style of football,” he added.

Lyall Cameron celebrates his hat-trick goal as Dundee hammered Hamilton. Image: SNS.

“We were up against tough opposition, we got two good results and could have won them both in the end.

“So it was a great experience.

“I met a lot of new people and got along well with them.

“When we played Norway, there were a lot of good players in that team.

“So I tried to learn from them and put that into my own game and keep improving.”

Trophies

Lyall Cameron is the first Dundee player to win the three main prizes at the DSA Player of the Year awards. Image: David Young
Lyall Cameron is the first Dundee player to win the three main prizes at the DSA Player of the Year awards. Image: David Young.

Cameron scored 14 goals in all competitions last season, including a key strike in the title-winning clash at Queen’s Park and a hat-trick against Hamilton Accies.

He also picked up the triple-crown of club awards, was called up for Scotland U/21s and was named in both the PFA and SPFL Championship Teams of the Year.

However, he’s not one to sit back and reflect on a job well done last term – he wants more this time around.

“I have all my trophies from the award ceremony set out so people can come in and comment on them, which is good,” he said.

“But I am just so focused on getting started in the Premiership this season.

“The Championship was great but the Premiership is where you want to be, so I am looking forward to it.”

