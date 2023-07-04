Dundee new boy Scott Tiffoney reveals key reason behind decision to join Dark Blues

Scott Tiffoney is determined to banish his Highland heartbreak demons by being successful for Dundee in the Premiership.

The 24-year-old was a key player in the Partick Thistle team that missed out on promotion to the top tier in the most agonising fashion possible at the start of last month.

The Jags were leading Ross County 3-0 on aggregate in the second leg of the play-off final in Dingwall with just 20 minutes remaining and looked certain to be going up to the Premiership.

However, the Staggies produced a remarkable comeback, scoring three times to take the tie to extra time and then a nerve-shredding penalty shoot-out which Partick lost to end their promotion dream.

Despite that, there was no shortage of suitors for highly-rated winger Tiffoney with Dundee winning the race for his signature.

The forward made his debut for the Dark Blues on Saturday in a friendly at Brechin, hitting two clinical goals, but Tiffoney is itching to make his mark in the Premiership.

Tiffoney said: “I had a few clubs who were interested. After the heartbreak of the play-off final I had to meet a few of them and make my decision from there.

“Obviously getting over the play-off final was hard. That Ross County day was the worst I have had in football.

”I had to make my decision, then I had a week’s holiday.

“Getting back into things really quickly at Dundee has made it, not easier as such, but better. I just had to get my head around it and get into the new season now.

“I feel the excitement throughout the club. When I spoke to the gaffer his enthusiasm and desire to do well in the Premiership were huge plus points for me.”

‘Confidence’

Tiffoney has previous experience of playing in the top tier with Livingston but he insists he is far better equipped to make his mark in the Premiership now.

He added: “Yeah, 100%. When I was at Livingston, I was very young. I was 21 and I hadn’t played as many games as I have now.

“The difference in me from when I first started with Livingston to when I finished with Thistle is night and day.

“One of the most important things I gained by going from Livingston to Thistle was confidence.

“The two managers I had at Thistle really brought the best out in me. They wanted me to get the ball, take men on and just enjoy myself.

“When I was making the decision in the summer there, that was one of the points I was looking for.

“I didn’t want to make that mistake again and not have the manager’s confidence.

“One of the reasons I made the decision to come to Dundee was how much the manager wanted me, how much he wanted me to do well at this club.”

Moving on up

To help achieve that goal, Tiffoney will be moving from Glasgow to Dundee to cut out the gruelling daily commute.

Tiffoney admitted: “I am settling in well. I knew a few of the boys from previous clubs I have been at.

“I knew Zak Rudden, Luke McCowan and Shaun Byrne so that has helped.

“I’m planning on moving up here. The drive from Glasgow to Dundee is not the best in the world.

“Doing that every day doesn’t help you. You gain more from being up here.”