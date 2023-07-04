Dundee new boy Scott Tiffoney reveals key reason behind decision to join Dark Blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee new boy Scott Tiffoney reveals key reason behind decision to join Dark Blues

Former Partick Thistle star had options this summer but opted for Dens Park.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney.
New Dundee signing Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS.

Scott Tiffoney is determined to banish his Highland heartbreak demons by being successful for Dundee in the Premiership.

The 24-year-old was a key player in the Partick Thistle team that missed out on promotion to the top tier in the most agonising fashion possible at the start of last month.

The Jags were leading Ross County 3-0 on aggregate in the second leg of the play-off final in Dingwall with just 20 minutes remaining and looked certain to be going up to the Premiership.

However, the Staggies produced a remarkable comeback, scoring three times to take the tie to extra time and then a nerve-shredding penalty shoot-out which Partick lost to end their promotion dream.

 

Despite that, there was no shortage of suitors for highly-rated winger Tiffoney with Dundee winning the race for his signature.

The forward made his debut for the Dark Blues on Saturday in a friendly at Brechin, hitting two clinical goals, but Tiffoney is itching to make his mark in the Premiership.

Tiffoney said: “I had a few clubs who were interested. After the heartbreak of the play-off final I had to meet a few of them and make my decision from there.

“Obviously getting over the play-off final was hard. That Ross County day was the worst I have had in football.

”I had to make my decision, then I had a week’s holiday.

Scott Tiffoney in action for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“Getting back into things really quickly at Dundee has made it, not easier as such, but better. I just had to get my head around it and get into the new season now.

“I feel the excitement throughout the club. When I spoke to the gaffer his enthusiasm and desire to do well in the Premiership were huge plus points for me.”

‘Confidence’

Tiffoney has previous experience of playing in the top tier with Livingston but he insists he is far better equipped to make his mark in the Premiership now.

He added: “Yeah, 100%. When I was at Livingston, I was very young. I was 21 and I hadn’t played as many games as I have now.

“The difference in me from when I first started with Livingston to when I finished with Thistle is night and day.

“One of the most important things I gained by going from Livingston to Thistle was confidence.

Scott Tiffoney and Tony Docherty
Manager Tony Docherty greets Scott Tiffoney after two goals against Brechin City. Image: SNS.

“The two managers I had at Thistle really brought the best out in me. They wanted me to get the ball, take men on and just enjoy myself.

“When I was making the decision in the summer there, that was one of the points I was looking for.

“I didn’t want to make that mistake again and not have the manager’s confidence.

“One of the reasons I made the decision to come to Dundee was how much the manager wanted me, how much he wanted me to do well at this club.”

Moving on up

Dundee' Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS.
Dundee’ Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS.

To help achieve that goal, Tiffoney will be moving from Glasgow to Dundee to cut out the gruelling daily commute.

Tiffoney admitted: “I am settling in well. I knew a few of the boys from previous clubs I have been at.

“I knew Zak Rudden, Luke McCowan and Shaun Byrne so that has helped.

“I’m planning on moving up here. The drive from Glasgow to Dundee is not the best in the world.

“Doing that every day doesn’t help you. You gain more from being up here.”

More from The Courier

Ross McFarlane was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Perth beggar who kicked off in Aldi jailed after flouting latest court order
Jamie McCunnie on refereeing duty and as a player for Dunfermline
Former Dundee United kid Jamie McCunnie: I was a NIGHTMARE for referees — then…
Gary Gray.
Fife extreme porn collector stored massive haul on Sky box drives bought on eBay
Graham Hutton, retired rector of Grove Academy.
Graham Hutton - the rector known fondly as GHutz - reflects on his time…
Allan Lowson (79), who had aphasia following his stroke, credits Dundee Stroke Exercise Club with helping his recovery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How a Dundee exercise club is helping stroke survivors with aphasia
Eduard Stanciu and co-accused Cristina Gaica.
Dundee pimp admits brothel-keeping and tax con charges
Neil Greig days the Scottish Government must take responsibility for the delays to dualling the A9. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Road safety expert fears Greens could prevent A9 dualling
Ludmyla Kulish was on site today helping prepare for the journey. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tayside charity to drive NHS van to front line in Ukraine to help soldiers…
Chairman Ron Stewart (front) and members of BCHug try out the new balcony seating. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brechin City Hall balcony is a cut above after lottery windfall upgrade
An artists' impression of how the castle, Logiealmond Lodge, will look. Image: AC Architects.
Castle to be built on Perthshire estate as part of £16m transformation