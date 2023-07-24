Former Dundee star Jack Hendry set for Saudi transfer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee star Jack Hendry set for Saudi transfer

The Scotland international is nearing a move to Al Ettifaq according to Fabrizio Romano.

By George Cran
Jack Hendry in action for Dundee in 2017.
Jack Hendry in action for Dundee in 2017.

Former Dundee defender Jack Hendry is set to complete a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano posted on Twitter late Sunday night that the Scotland international was on his way to join up with Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq in the Gulf.

Hendry looked to be on his way out of Club Brugge after falling out of the reckoning at the Belgian side last summer.

He joined Italian Serie A newcomers Cremonese on loan but returned to Brugge in January and went on to play eight times in the second half of last season.

Jack Hendry
Hendry is a Scotland regular. Image: SNS

This summer ex-Celtic boss Ronny Deila has taken the reins and has told Hendry he can find a new club.

And now it appears the megabucks Saudi league is calling.

Romano said on Twitter: “Al Ettifaq are set to sign Jack Hendry on permanent deal from Club Brugge. He’ll join Steven Gerrard team after medical this week.

“Jordan Henderson deal to be signed this new week.

“Moussa Dembélé set to join as free agent very soon.

“Hendry will be third signing.”

Cristiano Ronaldo
Hendry could face Cristiano Ronaldo next season. Image: Shutterstock

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and ex-Celtic star Jota are among a host of new arrivals in Saudi football since vast sums of money were injected into the top clubs in the country this year.

Hendry has 23 caps for Scotland and has turned out for Celtic, Melbourne City, Oostende, Club Brugge and Cremonese since leaving Dens Park in 2018.

Dundee received a six-figure windfall from Hendry’s moves to Oostende and then Club Brugge thanks to a sell-on clause in the deal that took him to Parkhead.

 

