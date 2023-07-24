Former Dundee star Jack Hendry set for Saudi transfer

Former Dundee defender Jack Hendry is set to complete a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano posted on Twitter late Sunday night that the Scotland international was on his way to join up with Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq in the Gulf.

Hendry looked to be on his way out of Club Brugge after falling out of the reckoning at the Belgian side last summer.

He joined Italian Serie A newcomers Cremonese on loan but returned to Brugge in January and went on to play eight times in the second half of last season.

This summer ex-Celtic boss Ronny Deila has taken the reins and has told Hendry he can find a new club.

And now it appears the megabucks Saudi league is calling.

Romano said on Twitter: “Al Ettifaq are set to sign Jack Hendry on permanent deal from Club Brugge. He’ll join Steven Gerrard team after medical this week.

“Jordan Henderson deal to be signed this new week.

“Moussa Dembélé set to join as free agent very soon.

“Hendry will be third signing.”

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and ex-Celtic star Jota are among a host of new arrivals in Saudi football since vast sums of money were injected into the top clubs in the country this year.

Hendry has 23 caps for Scotland and has turned out for Celtic, Melbourne City, Oostende, Club Brugge and Cremonese since leaving Dens Park in 2018.

Dundee received a six-figure windfall from Hendry’s moves to Oostende and then Club Brugge thanks to a sell-on clause in the deal that took him to Parkhead.