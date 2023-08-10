Dundee FC PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee transfer ins and Dundee United transfer outs The latest episode of award-winning podcast Twa Teams, One Street is now out and available to listen The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph. By George Cran Share PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee transfer ins and Dundee United transfer outs Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4628713/podcast-twa-teams-one-street-dundee-transfer-ins-dundee-united-transfer-outs/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee want more in, Dundee United got some players out. What does the rest of the transfer window hold for both the Dark Blues and the Tangerines? Twa Teams, One Street is back to figure out what the Dee need and wonder whether there’s scope for more additions for Jim Goodwin. And there’s plenty of chat about what happened on the pitch last weekend as well as what’s in store this Saturday. The weekly fix of football focus on the City of Discovery is here and ready to go. And we’re on YouTube as well for those with a strong stomach. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Or, better yet, listen here:
