Rare pictures of Pele at Dens Park revealed by Dundee fan and DJ Jim Gellatly

Jim's father Ian was Dee chairman in the 1970s and was still a member of the board when Pelé came to town.

By Andrew Robson
Pele with Dundee FC Baord
Pele with members of Dundee FC board including chairman Angus Cook (far left) and Jim Gellatly's father Ian (far right). Image: Jim Gellatly

Dundee-born DJ Jim Gellatly has revealed a series of never-before-seen pictures of Pele’s famous visit to Dens Park.

The Brazilian genius – who died last year – delivered a football masterclass in the City of Discovery on June 9, 1989, as part of his ambassador duties for Fifa ahead of the Under-16 World Cup.

The three-time World Cup winner conducted a private coaching session with pupils from Blairgowrie’s Hill Primary School alongside then Scotland boss Andy Roxburgh before meeting the Dark Blues hierarchy.

Family ties

Jim’s father Ian was Dee chairman in the 1970s and was still a member of the board when Pelé came to town.

The Dark Blues fan and dad-of-three was as surprised as anyone when his son stumbled across the images in a photo album earlier this week.

He said: “My son is just starting to get into football and happened to be going through old photo albums at my mum’s when he came across the pictures.

Pele chatting in the Dens Park boardroom. Image: Jim Gellatly.
Pele poses for a photo in a Scotland top in Dundee
Pele signs business card at Dens. Image: Jim Gellatly
Jim Gellatly with signed business card from Pelé
Jim Gellatly with business card that Pele signed. Image: Jim Gellatly.
All eyes were on the football great in the City of Discovery. Image: Jim Gellatly.

“I had just totally forgotten that they existed.”

Jim, in school when the visit took place, says a memento from Pele’s Dens appearance takes pride of place in his home.

The Amazing Radio DJ – who helped launch the careers of Biffy Clyro, The Fratellis, The View and Amy Macdonald – said: “I can remember my dad giving me the signed business card [which Pele is signing in one of the pictures].

“I currently have it framed in the living room but after finding the photos I’ve ordered prints so I can frame them together.”

Pele joined by then-Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh
Pele was joined by then-Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh at Dens event. Image: Jim Gellatly
Pele with Dundee hierarchy and Andy Roxburgh (far left) in Dens Park boardroom. Image: Jim Gellatly.
Pele in boardroom alongside Angus Cook (left) and Ian Gellatly (right). Image: Jim Gellatly.
Pele in the Dens Park boardroom with Ian Gellatly on his visit to Dundee
Pele in the Dens boardroom with Ian Gellatly. Image: Jim Gellatly

‘Synonymous with Dundee FC’

Jim posted the picture of Pele and his dad Ian, who passed away in 2000 aged 61, on Twitter on Thursday.

He wrote: “There’s that story of Diego Maradona nearly playing for Dundee FC…but came across a photo of my late Dad with Pele in the boardroom at Dens Park – ‘Here son, just sign this’.”

Broadcaster and Courier columnist Jim Spence replied: “Great picture Jim. Growing up the Gellatly name was synonymous with the Dee.”

Dee fan Anthony Marshall added: “My grandad was there that day too and we still have the DFC headed notepaper with Pele’s signature on it.

“So that’s both George Best and Pele that my grandad has met at Dens – not jealous at all of course lol.”

