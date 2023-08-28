7 of the best Dundee top-flight strikes after Luke McCowan wonder goal

Only three games into the league season, Dundee already have a Goal of the Season contender.

Luke McCowan’s sumptuous lob over the despairing Zander Clark was a thing of beauty and will take some beating this term.

What’s more, it earned his side a valuable three points to register their first Premiership win of the season.

But how does it stack up against some of the club’s best top-flight strikes over the past 10 or so years?

Courier Sport trawled the club’s recent history to find contenders – which do you think is best?

Greg Stewart v Dundee United – August 11, 2015

Where else to start but Tannadice and one of many Greg Stewart pearlers.

The cut in from the right before curling into the far post became a classic finish for the Dens Park hero.

And no better place to do so at the home of their fiercest rivals.

Two goals down, the goal sparked Paul Hartley’s Dundee into life before James McPake scrambled a late equaliser.

Paul McGowan v Motherwell – December 23, 2017

A stalwart at Dens Park for nine seasons, Paul McGowan wasn’t a great goalscorer but was capable of scoring great goals.

This one opened the scoring at Fir Park before Craig Tanner levelled things at 1-1 and Dundee were denied a late win by their current No 1 Trevor Carson.

Neil McCann’s side would go on to finish in ninth place that season.

Iain Davidson v Ross County – December 15, 2012

This one stretches the time frame a little beyond 10 years and came before the Premiership started in 2013.

But it’s worth stretching things because what a hit.

The ‘Club 12’ season was a tough one for all at Dens Park, parachuted into the top division at the last minute due to the demise of Rangers.

It would end in relegation but the supporters who made the long trip to Dingwall in the middle of winter got their reward with this one.

From an unlikely source, too.

Charlie Adam v Hibs – May 10, 2022

A fitting farewell from Dundee skipper Charlie Adam to Dens Park.

The season had been a dismal one for all concerned at Dundee with the club on the brink of relegation.

They did, though, give themselves a chance by defeating Hibs 3-1 with Adam’s rocket capping his goodbye appearance.

Premiership relegation was confirmed the following day but there’s no denying the quality of this strike.

Greg Stewart v Dundee United – January 1, 2015

Stewart loved a derby goal and this free-kick was right up there with his best.

We’ll not mention the score that day, though.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui v Celtic – March 19, 2017

Faissal El Bakhtaoui was a frustrating player in a Dundee shirt, mainly because he was capable of this kind of brilliance but didn’t do it nearly enough.

What a strike this one was, though.

Celtic were 2-0 up and cruising to victory but El Bakhtaoui skipped away from Dedryck Boyata and rattled one into the top corner to give his side hope of a late comeback.

It wouldn’t come but the goal lives long in the memory.

Greg Stewart v Kilmarnock – August 1, 2015

There’s just no keeping multiple Greg Stewart goals out of this list – yet another memorable strike from the frontman.

This one coming on an opening-day 4-0 demolition of Kilmarnock at Rugby Park with Stewart, Kane Hemmings and Gary Harkins in full flow.

Which goal, though, do you think is the best?