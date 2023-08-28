7 of the best Dundee top-flight strikes after Luke McCowan wonder goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

7 of the best Dundee top-flight strikes after Luke McCowan wonder goal

McCowan's perfect lob broke Hearts on Sunday - how does it compare to some of the best Dee strikes?

Luke McCowan celebrates his winner against Hearts. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Only three games into the league season, Dundee already have a Goal of the Season contender.

Luke McCowan’s sumptuous lob over the despairing Zander Clark was a thing of beauty and will take some beating this term.

What’s more, it earned his side a valuable three points to register their first Premiership win of the season.

But how does it stack up against some of the club’s best top-flight strikes over the past 10 or so years?

Courier Sport trawled the club’s recent history to find contenders – which do you think is best?

Greg Stewart v Dundee United – August 11, 2015

Where else to start but Tannadice and one of many Greg Stewart pearlers.

The cut in from the right before curling into the far post became a classic finish for the Dens Park hero.

And no better place to do so at the home of their fiercest rivals.

Two goals down, the goal sparked Paul Hartley’s Dundee into life before James McPake scrambled a late equaliser.

Paul McGowan v Motherwell – December 23, 2017

A stalwart at Dens Park for nine seasons, Paul McGowan wasn’t a great goalscorer but was capable of scoring great goals.

This one opened the scoring at Fir Park before Craig Tanner levelled things at 1-1 and Dundee were denied a late win by their current No 1 Trevor Carson.

Neil McCann’s side would go on to finish in ninth place that season.

Iain Davidson v Ross County – December 15, 2012

This one stretches the time frame a little beyond 10 years and came before the Premiership started in 2013.

But it’s worth stretching things because what a hit.

The ‘Club 12’ season was a tough one for all at Dens Park, parachuted into the top division at the last minute due to the demise of Rangers.

It would end in relegation but the supporters who made the long trip to Dingwall in the middle of winter got their reward with this one.

From an unlikely source, too.

Charlie Adam v Hibs – May 10, 2022

A fitting farewell from Dundee skipper Charlie Adam to Dens Park.

The season had been a dismal one for all concerned at Dundee with the club on the brink of relegation.

They did, though, give themselves a chance by defeating Hibs 3-1 with Adam’s rocket capping his goodbye appearance.

Premiership relegation was confirmed the following day but there’s no denying the quality of this strike.

Greg Stewart v Dundee United – January 1, 2015

Stewart loved a derby goal and this free-kick was right up there with his best.

We’ll not mention the score that day, though.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui v Celtic – March 19, 2017

Faissal El Bakhtaoui was a frustrating player in a Dundee shirt, mainly because he was capable of this kind of brilliance but didn’t do it nearly enough.

What a strike this one was, though.

Celtic were 2-0 up and cruising to victory but El Bakhtaoui skipped away from Dedryck Boyata and rattled one into the top corner to give his side hope of a late comeback.

It wouldn’t come but the goal lives long in the memory.

Greg Stewart v Kilmarnock – August 1, 2015

There’s just no keeping multiple Greg Stewart goals out of this list – yet another memorable strike from the frontman.

This one coming on an opening-day 4-0 demolition of Kilmarnock at Rugby Park with Stewart, Kane Hemmings and Gary Harkins in full flow.

Which goal, though, do you think is the best?

