Dundee’s Cammy Kerr on key Premiership trait, his non-stop learning curve and Eddie Annand

The Dark Blues face St Johnstone this afternoon aiming for back-to-back wins.

By George Cran
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Dundee have already proved they can win big games in the Premiership.

Now they have to prove they can back that up with another big performance.

That’s the view of Dens Park stalwart Cammy Kerr as he and his team-mates prepare for the short trip to St Johnstone today.

“People maybe didn’t expect us to get something from the Hearts game but we did,” he said.

“Now we need to go and back it up.

“That’s the whole thing about playing at the top level against top teams – you have to do it every week.

Cammy Kerr wins the ball back for his team. Image: SNS
“Teams like Livingston have found that consistency in the past and just find a way to win – that’s what we have to do again this week.

“It was pivotal that we picked up that first win.

“Last Sunday it was a case of carrying out the game plan well and rolling our sleeves up at times which we know we have to do every week.

“The boys were brilliant and it was great to get that victory.”

He added: “It will be a totally different game today and I imagine it will be more of a battle.

“We have to go and play our game but we won’t underestimate their strengths – they went to Parkhead and got a draw.

“St Johnstone are a good team and nobody should be taking them lightly.”

Learning curve

Kerr came in for his first start of the season last Sunday at home to Hearts.

The 27-year-old is in his testimonial year at Dens Park having spent his entire career at his boyhood club.

He’s on 264 appearances and counting, having moved to 34 in Dundee’s all-time list last weekend.

But Kerr is still learning with every outing.

Cammy Kerr battles with Alex Lowry as Dundee beat Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
“I am delighted (to be back in the team). I was out for a few games and that’s something I am learning as I am getting older, that it is a squad game,” he added.

“Sometimes you need to be patient, keep working hard and be ready when you are called upon.

“You are going to be needed at some point and I like to think I did a job last Sunday.

“I am there to be hard to play against and to stop wingers.

“I know (Alex) Lowry had a good 20 minutes against me but I felt I got back on top of him.

“Again, that’s a learning curve for me – I learn from every game.”

Eddie Annand

If Kerr wasn’t out on the pitch wearing dark blue, he’d be in the stands cheering on his team.

And he was among the Dundee fans turning out for a former Dee, Eddie Annand, last week.

A league-winner at Dens Park, Annand recently revealed he was suffering from an incurable brain tumour.

Former Dundee striker Eddie Annand.
A charity night at Duck Slatterys last Sunday saw money raised to help Annand and his family.

“I went along with Finlay Robertson and Adam Legzdins,” Kerr said.

“It was a good night and I spoke to Eddie at the end of the evening.

“He seems to be a very strong character and he has the right people around him.

“Obviously my best wishes go out to Eddie and his family.

“It was a great night for him and raised some money.

“It is always extremely sad to see anybody but especially a former Dundee player having those struggles.

“On the night, he seemed to get a lift having all the guys like Barry Smith, Rab Douglas, James Grady there.

“I am totally cocooned in football – I am totally obsessed by it.

“But that just puts everything into perspective completely – there are bigger things in life.”

Conversation