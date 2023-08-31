PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dee-fence on top and Holt hitting heights for United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dee-fence on top and Holt hitting heights for United

The latest episode of award-winning podcast Twa Teams, One Street is out now and available to listen

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
By George Cran

Three points here, three points there – it’s all about the victories this week on Twa Teams, One Street.

The award-winning podcast is back with its weekly episode to talk through Dundee’s impressive victory over Hearts and Dundee United’s domination at Ayr United.

Can they both carry that on this week? The boys try to figure that one out.

And what might happen before the end of the transfer window?

First up, we look at the Dark Blues with Dundee FC writer George Cran on hand to talk through goings-on at Dens Park.

The key factors at play under Tony Docherty and where he might want to add further before the transfer window shuts on Friday night.

United writer Alan Temple is also on hand to answer that very same question for the Tangerines as they prepare to host Airdrieonians.

There’s plenty about their success at Ayr United with George and Alan joined by host Tom Duthie and Graeme Finnan to talk futba on Sandeman Street.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers and we’re on YouTube too.

Or, better yet, listen here:

