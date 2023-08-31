PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dee-fence on top and Holt hitting heights for United

Three points here, three points there – it’s all about the victories this week on Twa Teams, One Street.

The award-winning podcast is back with its weekly episode to talk through Dundee’s impressive victory over Hearts and Dundee United’s domination at Ayr United.

Can they both carry that on this week? The boys try to figure that one out.

And what might happen before the end of the transfer window?

First up, we look at the Dark Blues with Dundee FC writer George Cran on hand to talk through goings-on at Dens Park.

The key factors at play under Tony Docherty and where he might want to add further before the transfer window shuts on Friday night.

United writer Alan Temple is also on hand to answer that very same question for the Tangerines as they prepare to host Airdrieonians.

There’s plenty about their success at Ayr United with George and Alan joined by host Tom Duthie and Graeme Finnan to talk futba on Sandeman Street.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers and we’re on YouTube too.

Or, better yet, listen here: