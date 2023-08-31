Perth care worker struck off for ‘pattern of dishonest behaviour’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth care worker struck off for ‘pattern of dishonest behaviour’

Taylor Kerrie Thomson was found to have breached the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) code of practice multiple times.

By Kieran Webster
The Balhousie Care HQ in Perth
Balhousie Care HQ in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perthshire care worker has been struck off for a “pattern of dishonest behaviour”.

Taylor Kerrie Thomson was found to have breached the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) code of practice multiple times while working in the care sector.

This included a time when she failed to arrange medication for a service user and blamed the pharmacy for not having it ready.

While working as a care co-ordinator for Kippen Care Services, Thomson was found to have done the following:

  • Provided two observation scores on colleagues to her manager, without carrying out an observation
  • Failed to arrange medication for a service user, resulting in them not receiving medication
  • Told the service user that an error at the pharmacy was the reason their medication was not ready
  • Failed to attend the same service user’s home despite logging they had done so
  • Advised several colleagues that the visiting times for multiple service users had been reduced, despite this not being true.

The SSSC further found that while working as a care co-ordinator for Mitchell & Murdoch Care, Thomson failed to take action after a junior colleague had manually evacuated a service user’s bowels.

The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Thomson also failed to tell her next employer, Balhousie, that she was being investigated by the SSSC and that she was suspended from the part of the register for supervisors.

The watchdog found evidence that in her application for a role at ION Care Services, Thomson failed to mention she had previously worked for Kippen and Mitchell & Murdoch.

Furthermore, in an interview with ION, she failed to inform the firm about her SSSC suspension.

The SSSC found Thomson’s fitness to practise was impaired as a result of the findings.

‘Serious concerns about character and integrity’

A report by the SSSC said: “Your behaviour raises serious concerns about your character and integrity.

“Social service workers are expected to be reliable, dependable, honest, and trustworthy.

“Social service workers are also entrusted not to put others at risk of harm and to meet the relevant standards of practice.

“Your actions show a pattern of dishonest behaviour.”

Perth care worker put service users ‘at risk of harm’

The report added that Thomson had not engaged with the investigation and had put service users “at risk of harm”.

Kippen Care Services declined to comment on the report.

The Courier has approached Mitchell & Murdoch Care Services, Balhousie Care Services and ION Care Services for comment.

We have been unable to reach Thomson for a response.

