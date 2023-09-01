Dundee youngster Luke Graham will ‘add aggression’ to injury-hit Montrose as Angus side move in for highly-rated defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee youngster Luke Graham will ‘add aggression’ to injury-hit Montrose as Angus side move in for highly-rated defender

Teenager Graham has agreed a short-term deal with the Links Park side with Andrew Steeves, Evan Towler and Kerr Waddell on the sidelines.

By Ewan Smith
Luke Graham has joined Montrose on loan from Dundee. Image: SNS.
Luke Graham has joined Montrose on loan from Dundee. Image: SNS.

Stewart Petrie has urged Dundee youngster Luke Graham to make an impact during a loan spell with Montrose.

Montrose boss Petrie has moved in for the teenage defender on a loan until January after they were hit with a defensive crisis.

Andrew Steeves, Evan Towler and Kerr Waddell are all currently on the treatment table with Petrie bringing in Graham to fill the void.

And he has told Graham – who spent last season on loan at Albion Rovers – to try and nail down his place in the team.

Graham, 19, was offered a trial at Sheffield United in the past and had scouts from Arsenal, Rangers and Celtic watching him.

Dundee defender Luke Graham.
Luke Graham has been urged to nail down a place at Montrose. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.

“Luke got a lot of experience at Albion last season and played over 30 games for them,” said Petrie.

“He comes with a very good reputation and this gives him another chance to step it up at first team level.

“I know bigger clubs both north and south of the border are keeping tabs on his development.

“We are light in the central defensive area and when Evan comes back there could be a bit of balance in there.

“They are young and energetic and the experience of Sean Dillon would complement them well.

“Luke is 6ft4 and aggressive so we are hoping he can make an impact in both boxes.

“It’s now over to him. If he continues to show the right attitude and performs well then he’ll get a real chance at Montrose.”

Luke Graham deal likely to be only Montrose move on transfer deadline day

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie has added Luke Graham. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.

Montrose are unlikely to make any further moves on transfer deadline day.

But they will be keeping a close eye on the loan market with the option to bring in further players domestically during September.

The Links Park side face Queen of the South tomorrow before they travel to Cove Rangers having lost 3-0 to them two weeks ago.

They are currently eighth with one win from three games.

Petrie added: “It’s been a difficult start to the season and we are on a run of three games against full-time players.

“That’s always tough, particularly when you are carrying a few injuries.

“But I have a lot of belief in this group. When we settle into it then we’ll start to make progress on the pitch.”

