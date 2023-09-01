Dundee youngster Luke Graham will ‘add aggression’ to injury-hit Montrose as Angus side move in for highly-rated defender

Stewart Petrie has urged Dundee youngster Luke Graham to make an impact during a loan spell with Montrose.

Montrose boss Petrie has moved in for the teenage defender on a loan until January after they were hit with a defensive crisis.

Andrew Steeves, Evan Towler and Kerr Waddell are all currently on the treatment table with Petrie bringing in Graham to fill the void.

And he has told Graham – who spent last season on loan at Albion Rovers – to try and nail down his place in the team.

Graham, 19, was offered a trial at Sheffield United in the past and had scouts from Arsenal, Rangers and Celtic watching him.

“Luke got a lot of experience at Albion last season and played over 30 games for them,” said Petrie.

“He comes with a very good reputation and this gives him another chance to step it up at first team level.

“I know bigger clubs both north and south of the border are keeping tabs on his development.

DEE DEFENDER JOINS MIGHTY MO ON LOAN DEAL Montrose FC have signed youngster Luke Graham from Premiership outfit Dundee on a half season loan deal until the end of January, subject to SFA approval https://t.co/EpIti7SQpA pic.twitter.com/MAhbEvIssV — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) September 1, 2023

“We are light in the central defensive area and when Evan comes back there could be a bit of balance in there.

“They are young and energetic and the experience of Sean Dillon would complement them well.

“Luke is 6ft4 and aggressive so we are hoping he can make an impact in both boxes.

“It’s now over to him. If he continues to show the right attitude and performs well then he’ll get a real chance at Montrose.”

Luke Graham deal likely to be only Montrose move on transfer deadline day

Montrose are unlikely to make any further moves on transfer deadline day.

But they will be keeping a close eye on the loan market with the option to bring in further players domestically during September.

The Links Park side face Queen of the South tomorrow before they travel to Cove Rangers having lost 3-0 to them two weeks ago.

They are currently eighth with one win from three games.

Petrie added: “It’s been a difficult start to the season and we are on a run of three games against full-time players.

“That’s always tough, particularly when you are carrying a few injuries.

“But I have a lot of belief in this group. When we settle into it then we’ll start to make progress on the pitch.”