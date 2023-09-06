GEORGE CRAN: Why Dundee should be looking up the Premiership table and not down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: Why Dundee should be looking up the Premiership table and not down

The Dark Blues have made a solid start but other clubs have real troubles to contend with argues our Dundee FC correspondent.

Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

This season the Premiership could be more competitive than ever.

Early days yet but there are quite a few teams struggling, big teams at that.

There’s obviously a big gap between Rangers and Celtic and the rest, there always is.

But I really don’t see either of the Glasgow pair having improved from last season.

The Hoops have changed manager and are clearly in transition, not at their best, while the Gers are not happy with their lot right now after some poor results.

Their new signings don’t look great, really missing some verve and energy in attack to me.

Celtic won 1-0 at Rangers at the weekend. Image: Shutterstock
Celtic won 1-0 at Rangers at the weekend. Image: Shutterstock

Then there’s Hibs, who have already sacked their manager.

Just three games into the league season and Lee Johnson is shown the door and the Easter Road club have big issues to sort out.

But then go and beat Aberdeen at Pittodrie to show that, despite spending a fair bit of cash on new players, the Dons can be beaten up the road.

They only have two points from their opening four games.

Issues to solve

Barry Robson is an inexperienced manager, as is Steven Naismith, and I do wonder if both those jobs are too big, too soon. If Naismith is the manager, of course…

Because Hearts find themselves in a bit of bother, too.

With Lawrence Shankland and Liam Boyce in attack, I really don’t think they should have any trouble picking up results this season.

But back-to-back defeats and dumped out of Europe, there are issues to solve at the back and in midfield.

Luke McCowan celebrates his winner against Hearts. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan celebrates his winner against Hearts. Image: SNS

Having seen them at Dens Park 10 days ago, they were very poor in the first half but impressive when Boyce came on.

Then as soon as Dundee scored, there was nothing from the Jambos.

That’s the traditional top five Premiership clubs all under a bit of pressure and with problems to solve.

Then you’ve got St Johnstone. Saints have shown a bit of grit in the last two games to pick up two points.

Dundee celebrate after Ricki Lamie makes it 2-0 at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Dundee celebrate after Ricki Lamie makes it 2-0 at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

But they were outplayed by the Dark Blues for 80 minutes at the weekend and were pretty poor overall in my view.

And they should really have had no chance of coming back in that game, had the Dee put their chances away.

There for the taking

Elsewhere, Livingston and Ross County have made decent starts while St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Motherwell have been strong.

Dundee have played those latter two, drawing with ’Well and losing at St Mirren.

On both occasions they felt like they could’ve got more than they did.

That’s generally been the overall feeling in Tony Docherty’s start to life as a manager at Dens.

Ricki Lamie scores for Dundee at McDiarmid Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Add all that in together and it feels like top six is there for the taking for the unfancied Premiership teams, maybe better for one or two.

I include Dundee in that.

It’s not been a perfect start but generally they look a very solid outfit at this level with players who, on their day, can come up with real quality.

This could easily come crashing down at Celtic next time out, of course!

But there’s a real opportunity for someone to gatecrash the top end of the Premiership table this season.

I’ve seen no reason so far why that can’t be Dundee.

More from Dundee FC

Leigh Griffiths arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dens Park smoke bomb kick costs Leigh Griffiths £17k
Amadou Bakayoko made it 1-0. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee No 9 Amadou Bakayoko - I want more goals but wins are…
Is Owen Beck the next Andy Robertson?
PODCAST: Is Owen Beck the next Andy Robertson?
Dundee have made 16 signings this summer including (from left) Antonio Portales, Owen Beck, Trevor Carson and Mo Sylla.
Dundee summer transfer window assessed - who stands out as star signing, who is…
Dundee were well worth their lead at St Johnstone but let their lead slip. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Gutted Dundee taught harsh lesson but Tony Docherty's men are showing there…
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty: We will learn from St Johnstone disappointment
2
Ricki Lamie made his Dundee debut at St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee new boy Ricki Lamie says St Johnstone draw felt like a defeat as…
Dundee dejection at full-time after St Johnstone's last-gasp equaliser. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from hugely frustrating St Johnstone draw
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
'Shocked' Tony Docherty insists Dundee should have been out of sight before St Johnstone's…
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi celebrates scoring to make it 2-2.
St Johnstone make dramatic comeback in 2-2 draw with Dundee as Max Kucheriavyi scores…

Conversation