Home Sport Football Dundee FC

PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Why Tony Watt is crucial to Dundee United and Dundee’s Tyler French plan

The latest episode of award-winning podcast Twa Teams, One Street is out now and available to listen.

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
By George Cran

Tom Duthie is back in the podcast hotseat and in fine form – if you’re after wrong names, cheeky comments and hilarious stories about writing ‘boring’ books, that is.

Just like Tom, league action is back this weekend as well with Dundee at Celtic and Dundee United at home to Greenock Morton.

And Twa Teams have plenty to discuss with Courier Sport writers George Cran and Craig Cairns joined by the bossman himself, Sean Hamilton.

On the agenda is Dundee United’s title charge in the Championship and Dundee’s tester at Celtic.

We’ve got some prime Tony Watt chat, discuss why the future is tangerine and what we make of the rest of the second tier.

The Twa Teams boys also explain the plans behind Tyler French’s move on loan to Greenock Morton and what has pleased Tony Docherty this week.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers and we’re on YouTube as well.

Or, better yet, listen here:

