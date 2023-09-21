PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – ‘Doc vs Del’ in Dundee & Did Mathew Cudjoe deserve to see red for United?

Tom Duthie is in the hot-seat as the Twa Teams guys reflect on Dundee’s penalty pain at Celtic Park, while narrative abounds when Kilmarnock visit Dens this weekend.

Although George Cran is absent, we have expert analysis from resident Dee Graeme Finnan.

And Dundee United correspondent Alan Temple is on hand to dissect a frustrating afternoon for the Tangerines against Morton, and pin-point where the Terrors must improve in the final third.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers and we’re on YouTube as well.

Or, better yet, listen below: