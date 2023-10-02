LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s approach earned them stroke of luck at Hibs – turn it into win over Ross County and Dee are cooking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s approach earned them stroke of luck at Hibs – turn it into win over Ross County and Dee are cooking

This weekend would be the perfect time to pick up three points writes Lee Wilkie.

Dundee FC v Hibs at the weekend
Dundee held Hibs to a hard-fought draw at the weekend. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee got a bit of luck on Saturday with Hibs forgetting their shooting boots.

But it’s luck they earned.

Earned through hard work, organisation and sheer team effort.

Yes, Hibs had lots of shots and, on another day, could have scored two or three.

But it’s testament to the efforts of the Dark Blues that none of those shots came from real gilt-edged chances.

Dundee FC's Trevor Carson raising his arms defend against hibs
Dundee goalie Trevor Carson denies Dylan Vente. Image: SNS

Trevor Carson was good, made a bunch of saves and showed his experience throughout.

And Tony Docherty’s gameplan was so close to working out perfectly – defend well but have a threat on the break.

That late counter that ended in an Owen Beck shot was almost the perfect finish.

Ross County

Now the task is picking up the wins they need.

And no better time to do that than this weekend at home to Ross County.

The Staggies are very much in the same situation as Dundee.

I’d expect they’ll be battling against the drop all season.

Win that and Dundee’s start to the season looks very good.

Lose and not so much.

It really is a huge game at Dens Park.

Dundee have shown, against most of the division this season, they can pick up results.

Now they need to start picking up wins. Saturday against Ross County would be perfect timing.

