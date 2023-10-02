LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s approach earned them stroke of luck at Hibs – turn it into win over Ross County and Dee are cooking

Dundee got a bit of luck on Saturday with Hibs forgetting their shooting boots.

But it’s luck they earned.

Earned through hard work, organisation and sheer team effort.

Yes, Hibs had lots of shots and, on another day, could have scored two or three.

But it’s testament to the efforts of the Dark Blues that none of those shots came from real gilt-edged chances.

Trevor Carson was good, made a bunch of saves and showed his experience throughout.

And Tony Docherty’s gameplan was so close to working out perfectly – defend well but have a threat on the break.

That late counter that ended in an Owen Beck shot was almost the perfect finish.

Ross County

Now the task is picking up the wins they need.

And no better time to do that than this weekend at home to Ross County.

The Staggies are very much in the same situation as Dundee.

I’d expect they’ll be battling against the drop all season.

Win that and Dundee’s start to the season looks very good.

Lose and not so much.

It really is a huge game at Dens Park.

Dundee have shown, against most of the division this season, they can pick up results.

Now they need to start picking up wins. Saturday against Ross County would be perfect timing.