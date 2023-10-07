Dundee v Ross County in doubt after morning pitch inspection called

Dundee’s Premiership clash with Ross County is in doubt after a pitch inspection was called.

The Dark Blues are due to host the Staggies at 3pm but heavy rain overnight has required a 9.30am inspection.

With more rain forecast and a lengthy journey ahead for County and their fans, the Dens Park club requested the referee look at the pitch early.

A Dundee statement said: “After the very heavy rain throughout the night and with more forecasted we have contacted the SPFL and they have agreed to hold a pitch inspection this morning at 9.30am.

“We will update on the outcome as soon as the referee has confirmed.”