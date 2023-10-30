LEE WILKIE: Dundee victory is a major boost but Rangers visit couldn’t come at a worse time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee victory is a major boost but Rangers visit couldn’t come at a worse time

The Dark Blues shot up the Premiership table thanks to their 2-0 win at Livingston.

Tony Docherty fist pumps to Dundee fans. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty fist pumps to Dundee fans. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee’s win at Livingston was a major moment for the Dark Blues.

Joe Shaughnessy’s late brace came at just the right time.

There’s been plenty of plaudits for the way Dundee have gone about their business so far this season.

They’ve not looked like a newly-promoted side. But they’ve not picked up the points their performances warranted.

Getting that second win on the board is a timely confidence boost and reinforces the good work they’ve done so far.

Another clean sheet – a third in a row – is testament to the way Docherty has gone about building his squad.

Shaughnessy was his first signing and was a clear signal from the manager that success would be built from the back.

Rangers

They’ll need that defensive strength against Rangers in the Premiership tomorrow night.

I really think it’s the worst time to play Rangers.

New Rangers boss Philippe Clement. Image: Shutterstock
New Rangers boss Philippe Clement. Image: Shutterstock

The players still have that energy brought about by a new manager coming into the building.

They’ve picked up good results since Philippe Clement came in.

And there will be complacency from any of the Gers players – they are out to impress their new boss.

Dundee, though, go into the game with that new confidence and a home crowd behind them.

They’ll give it a good go, no doubt.

