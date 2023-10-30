LEE WILKIE: Dundee victory is a major boost but Rangers visit couldn’t come at a worse time

Dundee’s win at Livingston was a major moment for the Dark Blues.

Joe Shaughnessy’s late brace came at just the right time.

There’s been plenty of plaudits for the way Dundee have gone about their business so far this season.

They’ve not looked like a newly-promoted side. But they’ve not picked up the points their performances warranted.

Getting that second win on the board is a timely confidence boost and reinforces the good work they’ve done so far.

Another clean sheet – a third in a row – is testament to the way Docherty has gone about building his squad.

Shaughnessy was his first signing and was a clear signal from the manager that success would be built from the back.

Rangers

They’ll need that defensive strength against Rangers in the Premiership tomorrow night.

I really think it’s the worst time to play Rangers.

The players still have that energy brought about by a new manager coming into the building.

They’ve picked up good results since Philippe Clement came in.

And there will be complacency from any of the Gers players – they are out to impress their new boss.

Dundee, though, go into the game with that new confidence and a home crowd behind them.

They’ll give it a good go, no doubt.