LEE WILKIE: Dundee delight at Lyall Cameron’s Scotland boost as they prepare for pivotal Premiership clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee delight at Lyall Cameron’s Scotland boost as they prepare for pivotal Premiership clash

Saturday's home match against Hibs will tell a lot about where this Dark Blues team is headed says Lee Wilkie.

Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee may not have had a fixture over the weekend but they still got a very welcome boost.

Lyall Cameron performing so well for Scotland U/21s can only be a positive for the Dark Blues.

He scored a really nice goal as the young Scots won in Belgium.

And it was great to read his comments after the game.

He showed real maturity and self-awareness when he said he didn’t think he’d got going yet in the Premiership.

He will be coming back to Dens full of confidence after a performance like that.

That can only be a good thing for the Dee.

Pivotal

Because they’ve got a big, big game coming up this weekend.

The season has been stop-start throughout and yet another international break probably wasn’t great timing for Tony Docherty’s side.

They’ve been on a great run so keeping that momentum going is the plan.

Dundee FC v Hibs at the weekend
Dundee host Hibs this weekend. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Hibs at home looks like a pivotal game in their season to me.

If the Hibees win, they leapfrog the Dark Blues.

Dundee win, however, and they open up a five-point gap on the Edinburgh side.

Over the course of the season this could be the point where we see Docherty’s side make themselves real top six challengers long-term.

Home form has been really good and they’ll fancy their chances.

It’s another huge game that will tell us a lot about this Dundee team.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee FC trio Tyler French, Shaun Byrne and Max Anderson are all on loan in the Championship.
Dundee loan report: How are the 8 Dark Blues in the lower leagues getting…
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Scotland under-21s 2-0 up in Belgium.
Lyall Cameron reveals key characteristic shared by Dundee and Scotland under-21s after Dens star…
Tony Docherty is delighted with Owen Beck's contribution since joining Dundee on loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS
Dundee season in numbers: Where do Dee rank against Premiership rivals, who is top…
Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee star Lyall Cameron an 'absolute stand-out' for Scotland U/21s as Fin Robertson and…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty have led their sides impressively so far this season. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Which high-flying Dundee side is more impressive this season?
Jetting in: John Nelms, Dundee's current managing director, meets Scot Gardiner and Bill Colvin at Dundee airport. Image: DCT/Gareth Jennings
Inside Dundee's American takeover 10 years on as ex-chairman talks family ties that boosted…
Cammy Kerr received a guard of honour ahead of his testimonial clash with Celtic. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group)
16 best pictures as Dundee fans hail Dens Park icons at Cammy Kerr's star-studded…
Former Dundee, Scotland and Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee star Leigh Griffiths provides 'massive bonus' as he makes step into coaching
Dundee's Cammy Kerr with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr still living Dundee dream - but one big target remains for testimonial…
Could Callum Davidson be taking over from Malky Mackay?
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson could be right man to replace Malky Mackay at Ross…

Conversation