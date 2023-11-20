LEE WILKIE: Dundee delight at Lyall Cameron’s Scotland boost as they prepare for pivotal Premiership clash

Dundee may not have had a fixture over the weekend but they still got a very welcome boost.

Lyall Cameron performing so well for Scotland U/21s can only be a positive for the Dark Blues.

He scored a really nice goal as the young Scots won in Belgium.

And it was great to read his comments after the game.

He showed real maturity and self-awareness when he said he didn’t think he’d got going yet in the Premiership.

He will be coming back to Dens full of confidence after a performance like that.

That can only be a good thing for the Dee.

Pivotal

Because they’ve got a big, big game coming up this weekend.

The season has been stop-start throughout and yet another international break probably wasn’t great timing for Tony Docherty’s side.

They’ve been on a great run so keeping that momentum going is the plan.

Hibs at home looks like a pivotal game in their season to me.

If the Hibees win, they leapfrog the Dark Blues.

Dundee win, however, and they open up a five-point gap on the Edinburgh side.

Over the course of the season this could be the point where we see Docherty’s side make themselves real top six challengers long-term.

Home form has been really good and they’ll fancy their chances.

It’s another huge game that will tell us a lot about this Dundee team.