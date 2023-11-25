Dundee and clean sheets – what is the key to Dark Blues’ defensive success this season?

Dundee have been clean sheet kings this season on their return to the top flight.

Their past six games have seen five Premiership shutouts as the Dark Blues have moved into the top half of the division.

But what is the key to that defensive solidity?

Having a top goalkeeper and good defenders, of course, helps.

However, there’s more to it than that.

There needs to be a real team spirit to see out difficult patches in games and a relentless work ethic.

Dundee defender Ricki Lamie says the Dark Blues have plenty of that in the squad this season.

Dominating

But he points to two other important factors that have helped Dundee keep teams out.

“If you are well set-up and you have a good shape about you then you are hard to break down and hard to beat,” the on-loan Motherwell man said.

“We’ve been quite dominating in the opposition box as well as our own.

“We have been resolute.

“We’ve adopted a back three as well and have a good balance, aligned to that is all the hard work that goes on right across the pitch.

“Look at the midfield and forwards and their numbers, they work tirelessly and that is a big thing.”

He added: “We spoke about clean sheets at the start of the season when we went through our aims and objectives.

“If you want to be successful then you can’t be conceding. We have managed that so far although we were a bit disappointed earlier in the season in a couple of games where we have drawn.

“I think we have the most draws in the league up to now. It isn’t a bad thing because you are always putting points on the table but the only thing is we know things could be even better.

“That is the key because if you keep the ball out of your net you always have a chance regardless of who you are playing.

“It is good in terms of being a centre-half and coming into the club.

“But the team is key.”