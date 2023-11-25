Dundee and clean sheets – what is the key to Dark Blues’ defensive success this season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee and clean sheets – what is the key to Dark Blues’ defensive success this season?

Courier Sport spoke to Ricki Lamie ahead of the Dens Park clash with Hibs this afternoon.

By George Cran
Dundee FC defenders Antonio Portales and Ricki Lamie celebrate.
Dundee's defence has been strong this season. Image: SNS

Dundee have been clean sheet kings this season on their return to the top flight.

Their past six games have seen five Premiership shutouts as the Dark Blues have moved into the top half of the division.

But what is the key to that defensive solidity?

Having a top goalkeeper and good defenders, of course, helps.

However, there’s more to it than that.

There needs to be a real team spirit to see out difficult patches in games and a relentless work ethic.

Dundee defender Ricki Lamie says the Dark Blues have plenty of that in the squad this season.

Dominating

But he points to two other important factors that have helped Dundee keep teams out.

“If you are well set-up and you have a good shape about you then you are hard to break down and hard to beat,” the on-loan Motherwell man said.

Dundee defender Ricki Lamie scores to make it 2-0 against St Johnstone.
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie scores to make it 2-0 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“We’ve been quite dominating in the opposition box as well as our own.

“We have been resolute.

“We’ve adopted a back three as well and have a good balance, aligned to that is all the hard work that goes on right across the pitch.

“Look at the midfield and forwards and their numbers, they work tirelessly and that is a big thing.”

Lamie tackles Celtic forward Daizan Maeda at Parkhead. Image: SNS

He added: “We spoke about clean sheets at the start of the season when we went through our aims and objectives.

“If you want to be successful then you can’t be conceding.  We have managed that so far although we were a bit disappointed earlier in the season in a couple of games where we have drawn.

“I think we have the most draws in the league up to now.  It isn’t a bad thing because you are always putting points on the table but the only thing is we know things could be even better.

“That is the key because if you keep the ball out of your net you always have a chance regardless of who you are playing.

“It is good in terms of being a centre-half and coming into the club.

“But the team is key.”

Conversation