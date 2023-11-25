Sorting out St Johnstone away form is the priority for Liam Gordon – starting against old club Hearts

Four games unbeaten and eight points from 12 is a sign of serious St Johnstone progress at home.

But no wins and no goals on the road remains a situation in need of urgent attention.

Captain Liam Gordon has been part of plenty of Saints teams who took pride in being known as a side to be feared when they arrived in opposition territory.

And he’s determined that the current one will soon be regarded in the same manner.

“Obviously results have been much better recently,” said the Perth skipper.

“I said before the Kilmarnock game that I didn’t think we were that far away from things turning for us.

“The new manager and Andy (Kirk) have come in, got their ideas across and the players have taken to them well.

“It’s been a good start to where we want to get to.

“Getting a win away from home is the next objective.

“Over the years we’ve tended to be a side with a decent away record and we want to get back to that, picking up points.

“What better way to start than by winning at Tynecastle.”

From Edinburgh to Perth

Gordon was released by Hearts when Craig Levein was the director of football there.

But he doesn’t hold a grudge against his new boss!

“He was up the stairs, wasn’t he?” said the centre-back.

“So I’ll just blame Robbie (Neilson) for that one!

“It’s crazy how football works. I’ve not mentioned it but I’m sure I will one day.”

Gordon added: “The manager and Kirky are obviously different people to the ones we had here before.

“They’ve got their own ideas.

“We’ve been working hard on the training ground. It’s been tough but enjoyable.

“As a player, you want to see the stuff you do through the week translated into a game and that’s been the case.

“Everything we do, there’s a reason for it.

“I’d heard good things about Andy before he came and his sessions have been great so far.”

Tynecastle triumphs

Gordon was part of the last Saints team to win at Tynecastle – Daniel Stendel’s first game in charge of Hearts in 2019.

And he’s been in the other camp when his home town team have triumphed.

“The game that sticks in my mind at Tynecastle is a 2-0 win for Saints when Mayzo (Stevie May) scored (in 2013),” he recalled.

“And then there was the 3-3 draw here when Alan Mannus got sent off and Tam Scobbie went in goals.

“Back then I was one of the young boys ready to go on the bench if somebody got injured in the warm-up.

“St Johnstone have done well at Tynecastle historically but we’ve not picked up three points on our last few trips.

“Hopefully we can put that right tomorrow, string more results together and keep pushing further up the table.”