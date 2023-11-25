Sorting out St Johnstone away form is the priority for Liam Gordon – starting against old club Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sorting out St Johnstone away form is the priority for Liam Gordon – starting against old club Hearts

The Perth side are yet to score or win on their travels.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon. Image: SNS.

Four games unbeaten and eight points from 12 is a sign of serious St Johnstone progress at home.

But no wins and no goals on the road remains a situation in need of urgent attention.

Captain Liam Gordon has been part of plenty of Saints teams who took pride in being known as a side to be feared when they arrived in opposition territory.

And he’s determined that the current one will soon be regarded in the same manner.

“Obviously results have been much better recently,” said the Perth skipper.

“I said before the Kilmarnock game that I didn’t think we were that far away from things turning for us.

“The new manager and Andy (Kirk) have come in, got their ideas across and the players have taken to them well.

“It’s been a good start to where we want to get to.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein and Liam Gordon. Image: SNS.

“Getting a win away from home is the next objective.

“Over the years we’ve tended to be a side with a decent away record and we want to get back to that, picking up points.

“What better way to start than by winning at Tynecastle.”

From Edinburgh to Perth

Gordon was released by Hearts when Craig Levein was the director of football there.

But he doesn’t hold a grudge against his new boss!

“He was up the stairs, wasn’t he?” said the centre-back.

“So I’ll just blame Robbie (Neilson) for that one!

“It’s crazy how football works. I’ve not mentioned it but I’m sure I will one day.”

Gordon added: “The manager and Kirky are obviously different people to the ones we had here before.

“They’ve got their own ideas.

“We’ve been working hard on the training ground. It’s been tough but enjoyable.

“As a player, you want to see the stuff you do through the week translated into a game and that’s been the case.

“Everything we do, there’s a reason for it.

“I’d heard good things about Andy before he came and his sessions have been great so far.”

Tynecastle triumphs

Gordon was part of the last Saints team to win at Tynecastle – Daniel Stendel’s first game in charge of Hearts in 2019.

And he’s been in the other camp when his home town team have triumphed.

“The game that sticks in my mind at Tynecastle is a 2-0 win for Saints when Mayzo (Stevie May) scored (in 2013),” he recalled.

“And then there was the 3-3 draw here when Alan Mannus got sent off and Tam Scobbie went in goals.

“Back then I was one of the young boys ready to go on the bench if somebody got injured in the warm-up.

“St Johnstone have done well at Tynecastle historically but we’ve not picked up three points on our last few trips.

“Hopefully we can put that right tomorrow, string more results together and keep pushing further up the table.”

Conversation