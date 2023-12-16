Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy reveals new technique to avoid VAR penalty calls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy reveals new technique to avoid VAR penalty calls

The Dark Blues want to avoid any spot-kick controversy at Ross County today after fury at Ibrox last week.

By George Cran
Joe Shaughnessy clears
Dundee FC skipper Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS

Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy admits defenders are having to work extra hard to adapt their game to avoid the eagle eye of VAR.

The Dark Blues were punished last weekend when Aaron Donnelly was adjudged to have pulled Abdallah Sima’s shirt inside the area, leading to a Rangers penalty.

Manager Tony Docherty accused the video assistant Steven Kirkland of “re-refereeing” incidents after Sima also pulled Donnelly earlier in the same incident.

And Shaughnessy admits he’s had to change the way he approaches defending set-pieces because of the impact of VAR.

“As a defender you have to be a lot more careful now, there’s no room for grabbing or holding players because you don’t get away with it,” the Irishman said.

Dundee defender Joe Shaughnessy tries to get to grips with Rangers forward Sam Lammers. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee FC’s Joe Shaughnessy tries to get to grips with Rangers forward Sam Lammers. Image: Shutterstock

“We are all still getting used to it.

“I am trying to mark players with a closed fist so you don’t have that, but it’s difficult because in the split second your natural reactions kick in.

“I’m going into it thinking ‘keep your fists closed’ at a corner because you’re desperate not to give the refs any sort of decision to make.

‘The game is different’

“Sometimes in the past you would have put your hand across a player, but when it’s watched back and slowed down it looks like you’re grabbing them more than you actually are.

“There are so many things now that you would have got away with in the past that get pulled up, so the game is different.

“When I first came through at Aberdeen 10 years ago you got away with much more.

“And then when I was at St Johnstone, learning from Steven Anderson, Dave Mackay and Frazer Wright that was all part of it, getting close to people and stopping them playing.

“But that’s a side to the game that is gone now, you can’t leave a bit on a striker any more.

“Before the ref might have had a word with you.

“But now, everything is being picked up and there’s a lot less of the dark arts allowed.”

‘Enjoyed the game more without VAR’

The use of VAR is coming increasingly under the spotlight with a number of disputed decisions.

Shaughnessy says the feeling isn’t that more decisions are being made correctly because of the technology.

Rather that there are still errors being made, just different ones.

Referee Kevin Clancy goes to the VAR monitor at Ibrox. Image: PA
Referee Kevin Clancy goes to the VAR monitor at Ibrox. Image: PA

The Dundee skipper added: “Decisions get made and you still don’t know what they’re going to call at times.

“At first everyone thought there wouldn’t be grey areas but that’s not been there case, there are still plenty of them.

“I probably enjoyed the game more without VAR, you didn’t get every decision right but it happened to every team and you just had to get on with it.

“The same thing is happening now anyway, so nothing much has changed.

“It’s not like now, after all this, they’re getting things right every time.”

More from Dundee FC

Antonio Portales gets treatment at Ibrox but could be missing for Dundee FC in the games to come. Image: SNS
Dundee dealt bitter injury blow after Antonio Portales ruled out for extended period as…
Gordon Wallace lifts the trophy high as the team return from Hampden. Image: DC Thomson/Retro Dundee.
How a 'Dundonian born and bred' helped Dundee down Celtic to win 1973 League…
Jim Goodwin and Ian Murray.
PODCAST: The big Dundee United v Raith Rovers preview as title race reaches Tannadice…
Dundee celebrations from Simon Murray, Leighton McIntosh and Iain Davidson.
Dundee at Ross County: 7 memorable moments in Dingwall from super strikes to incredible…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee 'reinforcements' desire revealed as boss Tony Docherty talks January transfer plans
2
Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk
Former Dundee No 2 Simon Rusk lands English Premier League role
Dundee manager Tony Docherty watched his side lose their lead at Ibrox after an intervention from VAR. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty spells out issue with VAR as Dundee boss sticks to 'progressive' ideals
Luke McCowan celebrates with Scott Tiffoney against Brechin. Image: SNS.
Dundee stars stake claim for first-team recall as reserves hammer Falkirk
Dundee boss Tony Docherty will take on (from left) Derek Adams, Barry Robson, Brendan Rodgers, Derek McInnes and Craig Levein in his next five fixtures.
Dundee's crucial 5 festive fixtures: Can Dark Blues plot top 6 charge or will…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and loan star Owen Beck. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee in talks with Liverpool on Owen Beck future as Dark Blues boss offers…

Conversation