Reliving Dundee’s last trip to Kilmarnock, the promotion party it sparked and what has changed since

Jordan McGhee has fond memories of Dundee’s last trip to Rugby Park.

There were only 500 fans in the stands and every single one of them left the stadium furious.

Kilmarnock had been relegated at the hands of the Dark Blues in front of no away supporters.

It was the Premiership play-offs as football emerged from the empty stands of the pandemic.

And Dundee were on the up – Danny Mullen and Lee Ashcroft scored to secure promotion and send Killie down.

Sparking quite a celebration for the Dens Park squad, including Jason Cummings’ infamous swing on a chandelier.

‘Spring in our step’

“The last time we were down there was the play-off win – that was some game and some night after it!” McGhee recalled.

“We started really well. Killie had scored pretty late on at Dens so we knew we had to come out quickly, we managed that and it was fairly comfortable.

“I remember knowing during the game we’d got the job done and being able to enjoy it.

“We’d gone into it confident and with a spring in our step because we’d won a lot of games to get into the play-offs then made it to the final.

“And Killie had been on a bad run going into the second-bottom position so it was two teams on different trajectories at the time.

“That’s massive in the play-offs, having that momentum is massive.

“Both teams are completely different now, there are not many players left from that game on both sides.”

‘We’re in a far better position now’

Teams and players are largely changed and so are the fortunes of the two clubs since then.

Killie came back up the following season, taking Dundee’s place in the top flight.

And are now pushing for third place after picking up 13 points from the last 15 available.

The Dark Blues, meanwhile, got out of the Championship at the first time of asking themselves and are now impressing at Premiership level.

Today’s contest is anticipated as a good game between two sides on the up and that’s very much the feeling McGhee has at Dens Park.

“Killie have done really well this season, they have been flying at home and are doing well in the league,” the defender said.

“So we know how difficult it is going to be down there.

“But we are far better prepared for coming up this season than we were back then and that’s testament to everyone at the club.

“The gaffer came in, he’s signed a lot of good players, we have all bought into it and everyone is pulling in the right direction.

Mentality

“The difference this time has been in the mentality, I think. We know as the new club coming back into the league it’s going to be tough and it’s about survival.

“But we also know what we are and what we are capable of.

“We’re being coached well every day, we are listening to the manager’s messages and what he’s saying.

“We have a style of play that has been drilled into us and the gaffer has put together a good blend of experience and young players.

“We have started the season well and are doing OK so it’s been so far so good.

“Two years ago when we came back up it wasn’t good enough and I think everyone at the club has learned from that.

“We’re in a far better position now.”