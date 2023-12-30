Reliving Dundee’s last trip to Kilmarnock, the promotion party it sparked and what has changed since

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reliving Dundee’s last trip to Kilmarnock, the promotion party it sparked and what has changed since

Dens defender Jordan McGhee recalls play-off final success but admits both clubs are in different places now as they prepare to face each other again.

By George Cran
Dundee celebrate promotion in 2021. Image: SNS
Jordan McGhee has fond memories of Dundee’s last trip to Rugby Park.

There were only 500 fans in the stands and every single one of them left the stadium furious.

Kilmarnock had been relegated at the hands of the Dark Blues in front of no away supporters.

It was the Premiership play-offs as football emerged from the empty stands of the pandemic.

And Dundee were on the up – Danny Mullen and Lee Ashcroft scored to secure promotion and send Killie down.

Sparking quite a celebration for the Dens Park squad, including Jason Cummings’ infamous swing on a chandelier.

Dundee celebrate promotion at Rugby Park in 2021. Image: PA
‘Spring in our step’

“The last time we were down there was the play-off win – that was some game and some night after it!” McGhee recalled.

“We started really well. Killie had scored pretty late on at Dens so we knew we had to come out quickly, we managed that and it was fairly comfortable.

“I remember knowing during the game we’d got the job done and being able to enjoy it.

“We’d gone into it confident and with a spring in our step because we’d won a lot of games to get into the play-offs then made it to the final.

“And Killie had been on a bad run going into the second-bottom position so it was two teams on different trajectories at the time.

“That’s massive in the play-offs, having that momentum is massive.

“Both teams are completely different now, there are not many players left from that game on both sides.”

‘We’re in a far better position now’

Teams and players are largely changed and so are the fortunes of the two clubs since then.

Killie came back up the following season, taking Dundee’s place in the top flight.

And are now pushing for third place after picking up 13 points from the last 15 available.

The Dark Blues, meanwhile, got out of the Championship at the first time of asking themselves and are now impressing at Premiership level.

Dundee's Jordan McGhee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee’s Jordan McGhee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Today’s contest is anticipated as a good game between two sides on the up and that’s very much the feeling McGhee has at Dens Park.

“Killie have done really well this season, they have been flying at home and are doing well in the league,” the defender said.

“So we know how difficult it is going to be down there.

“But we are far better prepared for coming up this season than we were back then and that’s testament to everyone at the club.

“The gaffer came in, he’s signed a lot of good players, we have all bought into it and everyone is pulling in the right direction.

Mentality

“The difference this time has been in the mentality, I think. We know as the new club coming back into the league it’s going to be tough and it’s about survival.

Tony Docherty arrives at Celtic Park.
Tony Docherty is readying his Dundee side to face Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

“But we also know what we are and what we are capable of.

“We’re being coached well every day, we are listening to the manager’s messages and what he’s saying.

“We have a style of play that has been drilled into us and the gaffer has put together a good blend of experience and young players.

“We have started the season well and are doing OK so it’s been so far so good.

“Two years ago when we came back up it wasn’t good enough and I think everyone at the club has learned from that.

“We’re in a far better position now.”

