Dundee v St Johnstone in doubt after pitch inspection called at Dens Park

Dundee’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone is in doubt after a pitch inspection was called.

The two Tayside outfits are due to face off at Dens Park at 3pm.

However, rain has put the game at risk with a pitch inspection called at 11am.

A Dundee statement read: “Due to recent rainfall we have contacted the SPFL and they have agreed to hold a pitch inspection this morning at 11am.

“We will update on the outcome as soon as the referee has confirmed.”

Dundee’s recent home clash with Aberdeen was called off around an hour before kick-off on December 23.

That was due to a waterlogged goalmouth.

It’s understood the Dens Park club are keen to avoid a repeat of that and have therefore called for an early inspection.