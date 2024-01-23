Hearts v Dundee: Premiership clash expected to be ON despite Storm Jocelyn turmoil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Hearts v Dundee: Premiership clash expected to be ON despite Storm Jocelyn turmoil

Trains are suspended after 7pm across the country but the clubs expect tonight's game to go ahead.

By George Cran
Hearts' Tynecastle Park. Image: SNS
Hearts' Tynecastle Park. Image: SNS

Hearts expect tonight’s Premiership clash with Dundee to go ahead despite the turmoil caused by Storm Jocelyn.

A Met Office yellow warning for wind is in place across the entire country from 4pm on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

Trains are also suspended across Scotland from 7pm tonight with the fixture at Tynecastle kicking off at 7.45pm.

However, the Dark Blues have been informed by the Jambos that, as it stands, the game will survive the weather.

Dundee team up to deny Liam Boyce. Image: SNS
Dundee defeated Hearts at Dens Park in their last meeting. Image: SNS

Posting on social media, Dundee said: “As things stand, Hearts are expecting tonight’s game to go ahead.

“Hearts will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout the day.

“Supporters making the journey to Tynecastle Park should allow extra time for travel and closely follow the advice of the Scottish Government and Transport Scotland.

“Please note that Scotrail has suspended its services from 7pm this evening.”

Dundee travel to Tynecastle for the first time this season after this fixture was re-arranged in November due to Hearts featuring in the League Cup semi-finals.

The Dark Blues sit seventh in the Premiership with the Jambos 14 points ahead in third.

Conversation