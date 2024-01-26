Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals reason behind Cammy Kerr exit

Tony Docherty has revealed the reason behind Cammy Kerr’s Dundee exit.

After 10 years at his boyhood club, the 28-year-old has left Dens Park to join Inverness on loan until the end of the season.

Kerr celebrated his decade as a Dee with a testimonial in November but has struggled to force his way into Docherty’s plans this season.

Kerr has made 271 appearances for the club but only started four times under Docherty this season.

The full-back has come off the bench five times but has been an unused sub for much of the campaign.

And Dens boss Docherty says Kerr needs to be playing.

‘Direction’

“I wish him all the best. He was in on Wednesday and we had a good chat,” Docherty said.

“Cammy is a brilliant boy. He’s probably one of the best professionals I’ve ever worked with – every single training session he puts his all into everything.

“That’s why he’s had such a good career.

“I couldn’t guarantee him game time and I know that’s what Cammy craves, he lives on that.

“So I wanted to be fair to him.

“The direction I’m going with this club would limit his game time and I think at his age he has to get games.

“Hopefully things work out for him because I have a lot of time and respect for Cammy as a person and a professional.

“I hope he goes on to do well and it’s just on loan at the moment.”

Kerr is in line to make his Caley Thistle debut on Saturday as Duncan Ferguson’s men head to high-flying Raith Rovers.

He joins fellow Dee loanee Max Anderson in the Highlands.

Inverness are seventh in the Championship table after 21 games, three points above bottom side Arbroath.