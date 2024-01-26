Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals reason behind Cammy Kerr exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals reason behind Cammy Kerr exit

The Dark Blues stalwart has joined Inverness on loan until the end of the season.

By George Cran
Cammy Kerr
Cammy Kerr has joined Inverness on loan. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty has revealed the reason behind Cammy Kerr’s Dundee exit.

After 10 years at his boyhood club, the 28-year-old has left Dens Park to join Inverness on loan until the end of the season.

Kerr celebrated his decade as a Dee with a testimonial in November but has struggled to force his way into Docherty’s plans this season.

Kerr has made 271 appearances for the club but only started four times under Docherty this season.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

The full-back has come off the bench five times but has been an unused sub for much of the campaign.

And Dens boss Docherty says Kerr needs to be playing.

‘Direction’

“I wish him all the best. He was in on Wednesday and we had a good chat,” Docherty said.

“Cammy is a brilliant boy. He’s probably one of the best professionals I’ve ever worked with – every single training session he puts his all into everything.

“That’s why he’s had such a good career.

“I couldn’t guarantee him game time and I know that’s what Cammy craves, he lives on that.

“So I wanted to be fair to him.

Cammy Kerr takes on Celtic. Image: SNS

“The direction I’m going with this club would limit his game time and I think at his age he has to get games.

“Hopefully things work out for him because I have a lot of time and respect for Cammy as a person and a professional.

“I hope he goes on to do well and it’s just on loan at the moment.”

Kerr is in line to make his Caley Thistle debut on Saturday as Duncan Ferguson’s men head to high-flying Raith Rovers.

He joins fellow Dee loanee Max Anderson in the Highlands.

Inverness are seventh in the Championship table after 21 games, three points above bottom side Arbroath.

