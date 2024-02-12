Dundee fans criticise club over unpaid internship job ad

Dundee FC have been criticised by their own fans for attempting to recruit for an unpaid role.

The club posted on Twitter/X on Monday afternoon that they were offering an “exciting opportunity to a driven individual to join the club’s growing media team as a social media intern for three months.”

It added that the unpaid position “comes with many benefits and there is an opportunity that it could lead to future employment at the football club.”

The full advert says that benefits include travel expenses, official clubwear, access to complimentary tickets for home matches and opportunities to attend official club events.

It added that the role runs from March until the end of the season.

But the Twitter post was soon removed after it sparked a backlash.

Dundee FC fans unhappy at lack of pay

Fans of the Dens Park club hit out at the lack of payment for the successful candidate.

Nou Campy FTW! posted: “How embarrassing offering this for 3 months unpaid hoping that somebody will do it because they love the club.

“Paying somebody £12 an hour for an average day for 3 months is £1,000 stop being tight.”

Gareth Edwards wrote: “I love this club, but unpaid internships mean that only people who can afford to not get paid for 3 months can apply.

“Pay your interns if you want the best people.”

Scott Lorimer posted: “Come on, lads. This person would be responsible for the beginnings of a potential TikTok account.

“That’s a full-time job that costs A LOT to get right.

“An intern may well provide an excellent strategy for it but that shouldn’t be for free access to games. Pretty poor.”

Social media intern role criticised

The advert was also criticised by commentators from outside the club, including one who highlighted the club’s plan to build a new 12,500-seater stadium in Camperdown Park.

SPFL Mediawatch, which has more than 12,000 followers on Twitter/X, posted: “Really really poor this.

“You’re a Premiership club, wanting to build a £100m stadium not a lower league part-time outfit.”

Aidan Lynn added: “And no guarantee of a job at the end either.

“Been there myself, volunteered with a Premiership club for an entire year just for someone else to get hired.”

A source close to the Dark Blues said: “The club has removed the post from X because of the reaction, but it’s still on other social media platforms.

“But the opportunity is still there. This is about giving someone the chance to get vital experience in the media which so many people have had over the years.

“The club stands by it. This is about giving people opportunity.”