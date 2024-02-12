Dundee fans criticise club over unpaid internship job ad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee fans criticise club over unpaid internship job ad

The advert was pulled from Twitter/X after sparking a backlash.

By Stephen Eighteen
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC.
The Dens Park club has been criticised for the job advert. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Dundee FC have been criticised by their own fans for attempting to recruit for an unpaid role.

The club posted on Twitter/X on Monday afternoon that they were offering an “exciting opportunity to a driven individual to join the club’s growing media team as a social media intern for three months.”

It added that the unpaid position “comes with many benefits and there is an opportunity that it could lead to future employment at the football club.”

The full advert says that benefits include travel expenses, official clubwear, access to complimentary tickets for home matches and opportunities to attend official club events.

It added that the role runs from March until the end of the season.

But the Twitter post was soon removed after it sparked a backlash.

Dundee FC fans unhappy at lack of pay

Fans of the Dens Park club hit out at the lack of payment for the successful candidate.

Nou Campy FTW! posted: “How embarrassing offering this for 3 months unpaid hoping that somebody will do it because they love the club.

“Paying somebody £12 an hour for an average day for 3 months is £1,000 stop being tight.”

Gareth Edwards wrote: “I love this club, but unpaid internships mean that only people who can afford to not get paid for 3 months can apply.

“Pay your interns if you want the best people.”

Scott Lorimer posted: “Come on, lads. This person would be responsible for the beginnings of a potential TikTok account.

“That’s a full-time job that costs A LOT to get right.

“An intern may well provide an excellent strategy for it but that shouldn’t be for free access to games. Pretty poor.”

Social media intern role criticised

The advert was also criticised by commentators from outside the club, including one who highlighted the club’s plan to build a new 12,500-seater stadium in Camperdown Park.

SPFL Mediawatch, which has more than 12,000 followers on Twitter/X, posted: “Really really poor this.

“You’re a Premiership club, wanting to build a £100m stadium not a lower league part-time outfit.”

Aidan Lynn added: “And no guarantee of a job at the end either.

“Been there myself, volunteered with a Premiership club for an entire year just for someone else to get hired.”

A source close to the Dark Blues said: “The club has removed the post from X because of the reaction, but it’s still on other social media platforms.

“But the opportunity is still there. This is about giving someone the chance to get vital experience in the media which so many people have had over the years.

“The club stands by it. This is about giving people opportunity.”

Conversation