Dundee United’s head groundsman set to cross street to join rivals Dundee

Dundee United’s head groundsman Paul Murray is set to cross the street to join fierce rivals Dundee.

The Tangerines have already advertised the vacancy after Murray informed them he would be moving on, with Dens Park his destination.

The move will take place at the end of this season.

Murray has been at Tannadice since 2022, having spent his prior career as a greenkeeper.

The role at Dundee was vacated after the departure of father-and-son grounds team Brian and Brian Robertson in February.

That followed their suspension from duty at the turn of the year after two high-profile postponements of home matches against Aberdeen and St Johnstone.

Big job

Murray will have a big job on his hands, with Dundee so far seeing four Premiership matches called off this season due to a waterlogged surface.

The latest came against Rangers earlier this month, prompting an outcry from the Gers and the SPFL to launch an investigation into why the game, due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports, didn’t go ahead.

Dundee still have at least four Premiership home matches remaining this season.

Between now and Murray’s arrival in the close season, turf specialists Allgrass have taken the reins.

There has also been input from Burnley ground staff thanks to the link-up between the two clubs.