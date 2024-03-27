Dundee United’s head groundsman set to cross street to join rivals Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee United’s head groundsman set to cross street to join rivals Dundee

The Dark Blues have been without permanent groundstaff since father-and-son team Brian and Brian Robertson left the club.

By George Cran
Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dens Park. Image: SNS

Dundee United’s head groundsman Paul Murray is set to cross the street to join fierce rivals Dundee.

The Tangerines have already advertised the vacancy after Murray informed them he would be moving on, with Dens Park his destination.

Tannadice Park
Tannadice Park. Image: SNS

The move will take place at the end of this season.

Murray has been at Tannadice since 2022, having spent his prior career as a greenkeeper.

The role at Dundee was vacated after the departure of father-and-son grounds team Brian and Brian Robertson in February.

That followed their suspension from duty at the turn of the year after two high-profile postponements of home matches against Aberdeen and St Johnstone.

Big job

Murray will have a big job on his hands, with Dundee so far seeing four Premiership matches called off this season due to a waterlogged surface.

The latest came against Rangers earlier this month, prompting an outcry from the Gers and the SPFL to launch an investigation into why the game, due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports, didn’t go ahead.

Ground staff work on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Groundsmen try to get Dundee’s game against Rangers on. Image: SNS

Dundee still have at least four Premiership home matches remaining this season.

Between now and Murray’s arrival in the close season, turf specialists Allgrass have taken the reins.

There has also been input from Burnley ground staff thanks to the link-up between the two clubs.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was speaking ahead of the trip to St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Dundee FC press conference: Watch as Tony Docherty calls on fans to be '12th…
Liam Fontaine celebrates promotion with Dundee at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee promotion hero Liam Fontaine reveals surprise career move
Dundee celebrate after Jordan McGhee's winner against St Johnstone in February. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: 2 key issues for Dundee in top 6 chase as stage set…
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
Dundee receive SEPA stadium boost as Dee4Life get answers on Camperdown ownership and timeline
Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: DCT
Eye-catching stats behind Dundee with and without Antonio Portales - and does Mexican have…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty has added well to his squad. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee boss has proved he can build a squad fit for the…
Albert Juliussen
Dundee's record-breaking fortnight - 20 goals scored, 13 by one Hall of Famer and…
Dundee players Shaun Byrne, Tyler French and Mo Sylla.
Dundee FC contracts: Whose deals are up at Dens Park this summer?
Pyrotechnics were set off during the Dundee v St Johnstone game. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Man, 21, charged after pyrotechnics set off at Dundee v St Johnstone game
Dundee loan star Aaron Donnelly has undergone a heart operation this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Aaron Donnelly hailed for shock heart operation response as Dundee boss Tony Docherty highlights…

Conversation