Joe Shaughnessy’s backroom Dundee role revealed as injury rehab continues ‘ahead of schedule’

Joe Shaughnessy may still have months ahead of injury rehab but that won’t stop him doing his bit for the team.

The Dundee skipper ruptured his cruciate ligament late last season and is expected to miss at least half the upcoming campaign.

He is ahead of schedule on his recovery but faces a lengthy period out of action.

Though he won’t be out on the pitch, he is doing his part off it.

Shaughnessy has joined Docherty and his coaching staff in meetings to learn more about off-field aspects and coaching.

“He’s still got a huge role to play. He’s in every day,” manager Tony Docherty revealed.

“Joe is still around the place and his rehab is going great. He’s ahead of schedule.

“When the players are out training, he’s in the gym so he’s in the dressing-room all the time.

“He’s a brilliant individual and even when he’s injured he’s still a leading individual in the club.

“That doesn’t surprise me.

“He’s been closer to the staff. While he’s doing his rehab, he’s not occupying his day with training every day so he can add another wee string to his bow.

“With the stage he is in his career, Joe has been interested in that side and he’s got involved with us on the football department side of things.

“Sometimes that can really help a player. I always remember Andy Considine when he started doing coaching and his badges, he then went on to become an international.

“I think sometimes you can educate yourself more on that side and that’s something Joe is doing.”

‘Area we wanted to strengthen’

Because of Shaughnessy’s absence and the change of plan on Ricki Lamie joining the club, additions are needed in central defence.

Clark Robertson has come in and is “in the mould of Joe Shaughnessy” according to Docherty.

He has, though, picked up a hamstring injury in pre-season and could have to wait to make his competitive debut.

And Docherty admits central defence is a key position he wants to get right this summer after conceding a lot of goals in the Premiership last time out.

“That is an area we wanted to strengthen, particularly with losing Aaron Donnelly as well,” Docherty added.

“Among other positions, that was one we were looking to get right.”