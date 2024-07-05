Joe Shaughnessy’s backroom Dundee role revealed as injury rehab continues ‘ahead of schedule’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Shaughnessy’s backroom Dundee role revealed as injury rehab continues ‘ahead of schedule’

The Dens Park skipper is recovering from a ruptured cruciate ligament.

By George Cran
Joe Shaughnessy on crutches
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy will be missing for the start of the season. Image: SNS

Joe Shaughnessy may still have months ahead of injury rehab but that won’t stop him doing his bit for the team.

The Dundee skipper ruptured his cruciate ligament late last season and is expected to miss at least half the upcoming campaign.

He is ahead of schedule on his recovery but faces a lengthy period out of action.

Though he won’t be out on the pitch, he is doing his part off it.

Shaughnessy has joined Docherty and his coaching staff in meetings to learn more about off-field aspects and coaching.

“He’s still got a huge role to play. He’s in every day,” manager Tony Docherty revealed.

Joe Shaughnessy was Tony Docherty first Dundee signing. Image: SNS.
Joe Shaughnessy was Tony Docherty’s first Dundee signing. Image: SNS.

“Joe is still around the place and his rehab is going great. He’s ahead of schedule.

“When the players are out training, he’s in the gym so he’s in the dressing-room all the time.

“He’s a brilliant individual and even when he’s injured he’s still a leading individual in the club.

“That doesn’t surprise me.

“He’s been closer to the staff. While he’s doing his rehab, he’s not occupying his day with training every day so he can add another wee string to his bow.

“With the stage he is in his career, Joe has been interested in that side and he’s got involved with us on the football department side of things.

“Sometimes that can really help a player. I always remember Andy Considine when he started doing coaching and his badges, he then went on to become an international.

“I think sometimes you can educate yourself more on that side and that’s something Joe is doing.”

‘Area we wanted to strengthen’

Clark Robertson signed for Dundee on Friday. Image: David Young
Clark Robertson signed for Dundee last month and is a former team-mate of Joe Shaughnessy. Image: David Young

Because of Shaughnessy’s absence and the change of plan on Ricki Lamie joining the club, additions are needed in central defence.

Clark Robertson has come in and is “in the mould of Joe Shaughnessy” according to Docherty.

He has, though, picked up a hamstring injury in pre-season and could have to wait to make his competitive debut.

And Docherty admits central defence is a key position he wants to get right this summer after conceding a lot of goals in the Premiership last time out.

“That is an area we wanted to strengthen, particularly with losing Aaron Donnelly as well,” Docherty added.

“Among other positions, that was one we were looking to get right.”

Conversation