Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals chances of Simon Murray debut at Arbroath

The Dark Blues head to Gayfield tonight aiming to start the season with two wins from two.

By George Cran
New Dundee signing Simon Murray. Image: SNS
New Dundee signing Simon Murray. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty hopes to have two strikers ready to make their Dundee debuts at Arbroath on Tuesday.

Simon Murray will be back at his old stomping ground at Gayfield – back in 2014/15 he scored 24 goals in 45 games for the Red Lichties.

After looking on from the bench on Saturday as his current side thrashed Bonnyrigg Rose 7-1, Murray is keen to making his bow as a permanent member of the Dundee squad.

Boss Docherty, though, is happy to take his time introducing the striker.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at East End Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is taking it slow with Simon Murray’s introduction. Image: SNS

“Simon is close but it’s important we manage him properly,” the Dundee gaffer said.

“He’s come in later than everyone else so hasn’t done the pre-season programme everyone else has.

“We want to get him up to the stage they’re at, so it’s a balancing act between doing the work here on the training ground and getting minutes into him.

“He has a programme, he was in on Sunday as well, so we’ll be working toward getting him minutes in the next few games.”

Seb Palmer-Houlden

Another summer signing, Seb Palmer-Houlden, also sat out at New Dundas Park on Saturday.

However, his absence was through injury after picking up an issue in the final pre-season match at Dunfermline.

Dundee fans got a first look at Seb Palmer-Houlden. Image: SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden picked up an injury in pre-season. Image: SNS

“Seb got a knock against Dunfermline at the end of the game and has a bone bruising thing,” Docherty said of the striker.

“It’s just a precautionary thing just now, you don’t want to exacerbate anything at the moment given the stage of the season we’re at.

“He’s been with the medics and we’re hoping he could be available for Arbroath.”

Charlie Reilly

One who will be missing is attacker Charlie Reilly.

The former Albion Rovers and Hamilton man endured a rotten run of injuries last season.

The hope is this one is just a minor setback and not a re-run of last term.

“Charlie is being assessed at the moment and we’re hoping it’s not too bad,” Docherty said.

Charlie Reilly distraught on the sidelines after picking up another injury. Image: SNS
Charlie Reilly distraught on the sidelines after picking up another injury. Image: SNS

“He’s worked so hard over the summer and been so conscientious, hopefully it’s just a minor setback.

“You saw when he came on how much he can bring to the team, so fingers-crossed for him.

“He’s with the medical team at the moment and we’ll know more in the next day or so.

“That was the one negative from the weekend.”

More signings?

Meanwhile, Docherty admits he’s still in the market for new additions.

Five new faces have arrived but more are in the pipework.

“We are working on a few things and looking at targets, trying to get things done and over the line,” the Dundee boss added.

“I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made so far and hopefully we’ll have other things done as soon as we can.”

