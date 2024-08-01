Dundee adding a new attacking dimension as Tony Docherty talks up new ‘offensive’ signing Ziyad Lerkeche

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee adding a new attacking dimension as Tony Docherty talks up new ‘offensive’ signing Ziyad Lerkeche

The France U/20 international has joined the Dark Blues on a season-long loan from QPR.

By George Cran
Ziyad Lerkeche is Dundee's latest recruit. Image: David Young
Wing-backs flying down the flank will be a key part of Dundee’s attack after adding Ziyad Lerkeche on loan from QPR.

Dens boss Tony Docherty revealed the chase for the former France U/20 international has been ongoing for some time.

And he was keen to add an attacking edge to the left flank after bringing in Ethan Ingram from West Brom on the right.

Ingram has made a big impression in his early-season matches and the hope is Lerkeche can do the same on the left side.

On having attacking wing-backs, Docherty replied: “Very much so. Look at Ingram, he also likes to get forward.

Ethan Ingram has impressed in his short time at Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
“It is good because we have been chasing Zayid for some time.

“He is a really offensive player and we did really well to bring him to the club.

“We worked really hard on the deal.

“He played 22 games for QPR in the Championship, so that shows the quality he has.

“He is fit, very tenacious and plays on the front-foot.

“I’ve spoken to him on a number of occasions, along with his family, and he is just a good person.

“He has done his homework on the club and has said he feels it could be a win-win situation for both.”

Beck, Boateng and Donnelly

Lerkeche’s parent club QPR were also keen to ensure their player went to the right club to develop.

In Dundee’s favour was the benefits players like Owen Beck and more clearly gained from their spells at Dens Park under Docherty last term.

“QPR have looked at Dundee,” the Dark Blues boss added.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the travelling fans after racking up a 7-1 win. Image: SNS
“We had a number of successful loans last season.

“Malachi Boateng, Owen Beck and Aaron Donnelly are all good examples of players who have come up from England and done well at Dundee.

“Ziyad also fits into our style of play.

“He is very offensive and will fit in well here.”

More to come

Lerkeche is the sixth arrival at Dens Park this summer and more are expected before the window shuts at the end of the month.

Docherty, though, is happy with his work done so far and is content to remain patient in his search for additions.

Ziyad Larkeche takes on Blackburn Rovers. Image: PA
Asked if there would be any more signings before Sunday’s Premiership kick off at Dundee United, the Dundee boss replied: “I don’t want to put time restraints on things.

“We are constantly working on things. We are very much active.

“There is still another month to go in this market.

“I know what we need and at times you need to be patient.

“I will wait for the right type of player and character.”

