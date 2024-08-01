Dundee adding a new attacking dimension as Tony Docherty talks up new ‘offensive’ signing Ziyad Lerkeche

Wing-backs flying down the flank will be a key part of Dundee’s attack after adding Ziyad Lerkeche on loan from QPR.

Dens boss Tony Docherty revealed the chase for the former France U/20 international has been ongoing for some time.

And he was keen to add an attacking edge to the left flank after bringing in Ethan Ingram from West Brom on the right.

Ingram has made a big impression in his early-season matches and the hope is Lerkeche can do the same on the left side.

On having attacking wing-backs, Docherty replied: “Very much so. Look at Ingram, he also likes to get forward.

“It is good because we have been chasing Zayid for some time.

“He is a really offensive player and we did really well to bring him to the club.

“We worked really hard on the deal.

“He played 22 games for QPR in the Championship, so that shows the quality he has.

“He is fit, very tenacious and plays on the front-foot.

“I’ve spoken to him on a number of occasions, along with his family, and he is just a good person.

“He has done his homework on the club and has said he feels it could be a win-win situation for both.”

Beck, Boateng and Donnelly

Lerkeche’s parent club QPR were also keen to ensure their player went to the right club to develop.

In Dundee’s favour was the benefits players like Owen Beck and more clearly gained from their spells at Dens Park under Docherty last term.

“QPR have looked at Dundee,” the Dark Blues boss added.

“We had a number of successful loans last season.

“Malachi Boateng, Owen Beck and Aaron Donnelly are all good examples of players who have come up from England and done well at Dundee.

“Ziyad also fits into our style of play.

“He is very offensive and will fit in well here.”

More to come

Lerkeche is the sixth arrival at Dens Park this summer and more are expected before the window shuts at the end of the month.

Docherty, though, is happy with his work done so far and is content to remain patient in his search for additions.

Asked if there would be any more signings before Sunday’s Premiership kick off at Dundee United, the Dundee boss replied: “I don’t want to put time restraints on things.

“We are constantly working on things. We are very much active.

“There is still another month to go in this market.

“I know what we need and at times you need to be patient.

“I will wait for the right type of player and character.”