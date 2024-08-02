Dundee FC announce ‘mutual consent’ departure of general manager

Dundee FC have announced the departure of former general manager Greg Fenton.

Fenton has left the club by mutual consent.

Having also stepped down as chief executive of the Dundee FC Community Trust (DFCCT) on July 1, Fenton’s ties at Dens Park have now been fully severed.

On the club front, Fenton was most recently quoted in relation to the close-season project to fix long-standing pitch problems at Dens Park.

In October of last year, he was named ‘CEO of the Year’ by CEO Monthly Magazine for his work with the DFCCT.

The Trust today (Friday, August 2) revealed it has submitted a planning application to Dundee City Council for its proposed new community training hub at Riverside.

If approved, it will provide a home for a new, improved girls and women’s football offering, along with facilities for the wider community.