Dundee FC

Dundee new boy set for fine after Dens duo's funny social media exchange

It appears Ziyad Larkeche has fallen foul of squad rules.

By George Cran
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS

Dundee’s latest signing Ziyad Larkeche is on a learning curve in his early days at Dens Park.

Not only what the Scottish Premiership is like and what a Dundee derby entails but also the squad fine system.

The France U/20 international made his debut in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Dundee United, playing the full 90 minutes.

That was after clinching a season-long loan move from QPR last Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the former PSG kid posted: “Happy to make my debut for Dundee in the derby, the fans were incredible!

“Proud of the team for fighting until the end and all focus on the next match!”

Ziyad Larkeche takes on Dundee United. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Ziyad Larkeche takes on Dundee United. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

However, it appears the message is too bland for his team-mates’ liking and has contravened squad rules on clichéd footballer posts.

Amadou Bakayoko enjoyed a fine season on loan from Forest Green Rovers last term before joining Japanese club Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo last week.

And he congratulated the Frenchman on his debut but tagged in stand-in skipper Luke McCowan to say: “Tell him this is a fine or the rules changed?”

Ziyad Larkeche posted about his Dundee debut on social media. Image: Instagram.
Ziyad Larkeche posted about his Dundee debut on social media. Image: Instagram.

That was followed by an inquisitive face and a moneybag emoji.

McCowan replied with a funny faced emoji and the message: “It’s a fine mate, don’t worry.”

