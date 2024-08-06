15 best pictures as Dundee fans greet heroes at Dens Park training session

Dundee fans flocked to Dens Park to watch their heroes train on Tuesday.

Supporters took in an open training session at their home stadium, just two days after they kicked off their campaign with a thrilling 2-2 draw with city rivals Dundee United at Tannadice.

Club owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms were in attendance as manager Tony Docherty put his charges through their paces.

And after the hard work was done, supporters seized the opportunity to collect autographs from and pictures with their favourite players, including Luke McCowan, who has been the subject of transfer hype of late.

‘Brilliant bunch of boys’

Manager Tony Docherty told Courier Sport: “It was brilliant, it’s great for the club to see lots of kids coming up during the summer holidays.

“A really good turnout and we have a brilliant bunch of boys here so they were out signing autographs for ages.

“It was really good and important to do things like that in the community.”

The Courier has pulled together 15 of the best pictures as fans got up close and personal with the Dark Blues.