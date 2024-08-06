15 best pictures as Dundee fans greet heroes at Dens Park training session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
15 best pictures as Dundee fans greet heroes at Dens Park training session

Dark Blues supporters were invited to watch their side train.

Simon Murray signs autographs for Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: David Young
By Sean Hamilton

Dundee fans flocked to Dens Park to watch their heroes train on Tuesday.

Supporters took in an open training session at their home stadium, just two days after they kicked off their campaign with a thrilling 2-2 draw with city rivals Dundee United at Tannadice.

Club owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms were in attendance as manager Tony Docherty put his charges through their paces.

And after the hard work was done, supporters seized the opportunity to collect autographs from and pictures with their favourite players, including Luke McCowan, who has been the subject of transfer hype of late.

‘Brilliant bunch of boys’

Manager Tony Docherty told Courier Sport: “It was brilliant, it’s great for the club to see lots of kids coming up during the summer holidays.

“A really good turnout and we have a brilliant bunch of boys here so they were out signing autographs for ages.

“It was really good and important to do things like that in the community.”

The Courier has pulled together 15 of the best pictures as fans got up close and personal with the Dark Blues.

Dundee stars get to work in front of fans at Dens Park. Image: David Young
Dee boss Tony Docherty delivers a message to his players. Image: David Young
The Dark Blues’ squad was put through a full workout in the sunshine. Image: David Young
Dundee chiefs John Nelms (centre) and Tim Keyes (right) watch from the dugouts. Image: David Young
Simon Murray looked like a man happy in his work, back with his boyhood club. Image: David Young
Dundee fans watched the players in action from the Bobby Cox Stand. Image: David Young
Dundee’s Ethan Ingram meets 10-week-old Cara Kimmet. Image: David Young
Mexican defender Antonio Portales signs a football for a young supporter. Image: David Young
Mo Sylla signs a young Dundee fan’s autograph book. Image: David Young
These young Dundee fans were delighted to see their heroes up close. Image: David Young
Wanted man Luke McCowan trained as usual with his Dark Blues team-mates, despite mounting transfer speculation. Image: David Young
Dee striker Curtis Main poses for a photo with a young fan. Image: David Young
These young autograph hunters collected manager Tony Docherty’s signature. Image: David Young
Goalkeeper Jon McCracken was a popular target for Dee-supporting autograph hunters. Image: David Young

Conversation