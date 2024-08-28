Injured Dundee trio near return to action with ‘at least one’ expected to be fit to face St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Injured Dundee trio near return to action with ‘at least one’ expected to be fit to face St Mirren

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty is delighted to see players coming back.

By George Cran
Josh Mulligan powers through the Inverness defence. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan powers through the Inverness defence in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee expect to have at least one of their injured quartet available to face St Mirren this weekend.

The Dark Blues are aiming to maintain this season’s 100% home record when the Buddies travel to Dens Park on Saturday.

The final fixture before the first international break of the season is a crucial one between the teams who finished fifth and sixth last term.

And Dens boss Tony Docherty hopes to see Josh Mulligan back available after missing the last three matches.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted by his side's performance. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is preparing his side to face St Mirren. Image: SNS

Also on the mend are Clark Robertson and Charlie Reilly who are both in with a chance of making the weekend squad.

Robertson has been out since the first friendly of pre-season while Reilly pulled up with a hamstring injury on the opening day of the competitive campaign.

Three coming back

“The good news is I have three players coming back,” Docherty said.

“Josh Mulligan, Charlie Reilly and Clark Robertson are all due back.

“If they aren’t all back for the St Mirren game I should get at least one of them.

“That is a positive for me.

“Those are three players coming back into the squad that I haven’t had.

“In particular, Mulligan was looking great after the Dundee United game.

Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
Clark Robertson limped off in the first pre-season match at Arbroath. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“He was in real contention to start against Hearts and then he had a wee thigh strain.

“Clark is coming back. He came in and looked brilliant but tweaked his hamstring against Arbroath.

“The same with Charlie who had a good pre-season.”

Joe Shaughnessy remains on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury.

The club captain is making progress but is still months away from a first-team return.

Meanwhile, Dundee reserves drew their opening match of the Reserve League as Livingston pegged them back to a 2-2 scoreline.

Luke Graham was the only senior man starting for the young side at Gayfield with a brace from Rayan Mohammed levelled up by goals from Robbie Muirhead and Ollie Green.

Conversation