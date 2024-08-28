Injured Dundee trio near return to action with ‘at least one’ expected to be fit to face St Mirren

Dundee expect to have at least one of their injured quartet available to face St Mirren this weekend.

The Dark Blues are aiming to maintain this season’s 100% home record when the Buddies travel to Dens Park on Saturday.

The final fixture before the first international break of the season is a crucial one between the teams who finished fifth and sixth last term.

And Dens boss Tony Docherty hopes to see Josh Mulligan back available after missing the last three matches.

Also on the mend are Clark Robertson and Charlie Reilly who are both in with a chance of making the weekend squad.

Robertson has been out since the first friendly of pre-season while Reilly pulled up with a hamstring injury on the opening day of the competitive campaign.

Three coming back

“The good news is I have three players coming back,” Docherty said.

“Josh Mulligan, Charlie Reilly and Clark Robertson are all due back.

“If they aren’t all back for the St Mirren game I should get at least one of them.

“That is a positive for me.

“Those are three players coming back into the squad that I haven’t had.

“In particular, Mulligan was looking great after the Dundee United game.

“He was in real contention to start against Hearts and then he had a wee thigh strain.

“Clark is coming back. He came in and looked brilliant but tweaked his hamstring against Arbroath.

“The same with Charlie who had a good pre-season.”

Joe Shaughnessy remains on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury.

The club captain is making progress but is still months away from a first-team return.

Meanwhile, Dundee reserves drew their opening match of the Reserve League as Livingston pegged them back to a 2-2 scoreline.

Luke Graham was the only senior man starting for the young side at Gayfield with a brace from Rayan Mohammed levelled up by goals from Robbie Muirhead and Ollie Green.