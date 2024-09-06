EXCLUSIVE: Billy Koumetio on early Dundee days and ‘go-between’ role in Dark Blues deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Koumetio on early Dundee days and ‘go-between’ role in Dark Blues deal

The former Liverpool man spoke exclusively with Courier Sport.

Billy Koumetio in Dundee colours. Image: Dundee FC
Billy Koumetio joined Dundee last month. Image: Dundee FC
By George Cran

Despite moving on to new loan club Blackburn Rovers, Owen Beck is still influencing life at Dundee.

The young Liverpool star joined the Championship club on a season-long loan last month and unsurprisingly impressed on debut at rivals Burnley.

Before that, he’d played a part in not just one but two moves to his favourite Scottish side over the summer.

In an exclusive chat with Courier Sport, Dundee new boy Billy Koumetio revealed a “fun” coincidence saw him employed as go-between with his old pal Ziyad Larkeche and then team-mate Beck.

Koumetio signed a two-year deal with the Dens Park club this summer as he departed Liverpool after four years at Anfield.

Billy Koumetio
Billy Koumetio has brought a physical presence to the Dundee FC back line. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The 21-year-old has made three appearances so far – a debut off the bench in a win against Hearts and starts in 2-2 draws with Hibs and St Mirren.

“It was nice to get my first 90 minutes this season,” Koumetio told Courier Sport.

“For me this is just the start, Hibs was my first 90.

“I still need to get to know the players, to organise, to connect the backline and with the six and the eight and all the backroom staff, everyone.

“This is just the beginning. I start from there and I will not drop. Now work to go higher in the future.

“And work on the few things I need to change and modify.”

‘Really aggressive’

The defender has brought a physical presence to the Dundee backline, though he accepts there are things to work on.

Against Hibs, his foul led to Martin Boyle’s equaliser and he was turned by Kieron Bowie for Hibs’ second.

Manager Tony Docherty, however, sees plenty to work with in the France U/20 international.

Tony Docherty ahead of the cup clash with Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“He is still a young boy and we have loads of work to do with him,” his manager said.

“I’ve been delighted with him. You saw real dominant performances.

“He is really aggressive in his defending and he will get better, that is the most important thing.

“He will certainly benefit from [the games] and I am really pleased.

“It is an indicator of the type of player we have in the building and we are going to really relish working with him.”

‘Feels like a family’

But, what of Owen Beck?

Beck and Koumetio were team-mates in the youth setup at Liverpool and spoke ahead of the Frenchman’s move north of the border.

He says Beck’s glowing review of the atmosphere at Dundee has been borne out by his early weeks at the club.

And he’s hoping for the same kind of impact on his career.

“I saw how the club helped Owen. His football has changed because of the experience he got here,” Koumetio added.

Owen Beck
Owen Beck starred on loan for Dundee last season. Image: SNS

“We all saw that. Even at Liverpool, it was a big subject where we were talking about Owen.

“I spoke with him a few times about the team, how good the manager and the fans are.

“How he felt when he was here and I haven’t seen anything different.

“The first thing I noticed was the atmosphere of the team and the staff.

“The atmosphere we have is the best thing to work, it already feels like a family. That makes you capable of doing well because they make you feel good.”

‘That was fun’

Beck also played a part in Koumetio’s old pal Ziyad Larkeche joining the club on loan from QPR.

Larkeche has taken on Beck’s mantle at left-back and wanted to get the Welshman’s insight before making the move north.

Ziyad Larkeche grabbed his first Dundee goal to earn a point against St Mirren. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche grabbed his first Dundee at the weekend. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

And who was the go-between? Billy Koumetio, of course.

“I knew Ziyad from France, we played together in the France national team,” he said.

“It’s been fun to be back with him at Dundee.

“The story is that he called me earlier in the summer to get in contact with Owen.

Billy Koumetio gets a foot in for Dundee at Hibs. Image: SNS
Billy Koumetio gets a foot in for Dundee FC at Hibs. Image: SNS

“I was helping him to speak with Owen about coming to Dundee. And then in the end I join as well!

“He found out after and was calling me – ‘Billy, you are coming to Dundee as well?!’

“That was fun.

“I was helping him to come here and then I end up coming as well!”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Antonio Portales reportedly targeted by Mexican side
Seb Lochhead joined Wolves from Dundee this summer. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Seb Lochhead hails Dundee coaches and teases return as details of Wolves transfer revealed
Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
Dundee injury update: Clark Robertson return date reassessed
Jon McCracken shares a joke with former Norwich team-mate Angus Gunn in Scotland training. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS.
Tony Docherty hails Jon McCracken after breaking Scotland news to Dundee goalie
Luke McCowan, Simon Murray and Seb Palmer-Houlden.
Dundee transfer window rated and signing strategy assessed
Ziyad Larkeche grabbed his first Dundee goal to earn a point against St Mirren. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Basic defending cost Dundee but they did show there is life after…
What the outside of the new stadium may look like. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
EXCLUSIVE: Wait for council decision on new Dundee FC stadium extended
16
Jon McCracken in Scotland training. Image: SNS
Dundee No 1 Jon McCracken earns maiden Scotland call-up ahead of Nations League double…
Luke McCowan applauds the Dundee fans at full-time at Easter Road. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Luke McCowan pens heartfelt Dundee farewell after Celtic switch
Dundee celebrate with Curtis Main after firing the side level against St Mirren. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
New eco-boots do the business for Dundee frontman Curtis Main against old side St…

Conversation