EXCLUSIVE: Billy Koumetio on early Dundee days and ‘go-between’ role in Dark Blues deal

Despite moving on to new loan club Blackburn Rovers, Owen Beck is still influencing life at Dundee.

The young Liverpool star joined the Championship club on a season-long loan last month and unsurprisingly impressed on debut at rivals Burnley.

Before that, he’d played a part in not just one but two moves to his favourite Scottish side over the summer.

In an exclusive chat with Courier Sport, Dundee new boy Billy Koumetio revealed a “fun” coincidence saw him employed as go-between with his old pal Ziyad Larkeche and then team-mate Beck.

Koumetio signed a two-year deal with the Dens Park club this summer as he departed Liverpool after four years at Anfield.

The 21-year-old has made three appearances so far – a debut off the bench in a win against Hearts and starts in 2-2 draws with Hibs and St Mirren.

“It was nice to get my first 90 minutes this season,” Koumetio told Courier Sport.

“For me this is just the start, Hibs was my first 90.

“I still need to get to know the players, to organise, to connect the backline and with the six and the eight and all the backroom staff, everyone.

“This is just the beginning. I start from there and I will not drop. Now work to go higher in the future.

“And work on the few things I need to change and modify.”

‘Really aggressive’

The defender has brought a physical presence to the Dundee backline, though he accepts there are things to work on.

Against Hibs, his foul led to Martin Boyle’s equaliser and he was turned by Kieron Bowie for Hibs’ second.

Manager Tony Docherty, however, sees plenty to work with in the France U/20 international.

“He is still a young boy and we have loads of work to do with him,” his manager said.

“I’ve been delighted with him. You saw real dominant performances.

“He is really aggressive in his defending and he will get better, that is the most important thing.

“He will certainly benefit from [the games] and I am really pleased.

“It is an indicator of the type of player we have in the building and we are going to really relish working with him.”

‘Feels like a family’

But, what of Owen Beck?

Beck and Koumetio were team-mates in the youth setup at Liverpool and spoke ahead of the Frenchman’s move north of the border.

He says Beck’s glowing review of the atmosphere at Dundee has been borne out by his early weeks at the club.

And he’s hoping for the same kind of impact on his career.

“I saw how the club helped Owen. His football has changed because of the experience he got here,” Koumetio added.

“We all saw that. Even at Liverpool, it was a big subject where we were talking about Owen.

“I spoke with him a few times about the team, how good the manager and the fans are.

“How he felt when he was here and I haven’t seen anything different.

“The first thing I noticed was the atmosphere of the team and the staff.

“The atmosphere we have is the best thing to work, it already feels like a family. That makes you capable of doing well because they make you feel good.”

‘That was fun’

Beck also played a part in Koumetio’s old pal Ziyad Larkeche joining the club on loan from QPR.

Larkeche has taken on Beck’s mantle at left-back and wanted to get the Welshman’s insight before making the move north.

And who was the go-between? Billy Koumetio, of course.

“I knew Ziyad from France, we played together in the France national team,” he said.

“It’s been fun to be back with him at Dundee.

“The story is that he called me earlier in the summer to get in contact with Owen.

“I was helping him to speak with Owen about coming to Dundee. And then in the end I join as well!

“He found out after and was calling me – ‘Billy, you are coming to Dundee as well?!’

“That was fun.

“I was helping him to come here and then I end up coming as well!”