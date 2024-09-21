Lyall Cameron: Dundee have shown they can compete with Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Lyall Cameron: Dundee have shown they can compete with Rangers

The Dark Blues head to Ibrox this evening aiming to shock the Gers by booking a semi-final spot.

Lyall Cameron takes on Rangers at Ibrox
Lyall Cameron takes on Rangers at Ibrox. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee want to turn the frustration tables on Rangers.

The Dark Blues head into Saturday’s cup quarter-final at Ibrox with the knowledge their performance last time out at Ross County was a huge disappointment.

And frustration has been evident in training all week.

Now Lyall Cameron says the plan is to channel that frustration into something positive.

And, in turn, frustrate the Ibrox crowd by putting on a performance to shock Rangers on their home turf.

“Training has been hard this week, a lot of frustration,” Cameron admitted.

“People getting on at other people, trying to be better, because we know it wasn’t like us.

“It’s not people getting at each other in a bad way or digging each other out. We just want to see each other do better.

Akil Wright gives Ross County the lead against Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Under-par Dundee lost to Ross County last time out. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“It’s about being competitive in training and everyone trying their hardest to improve.

“That’s why there’s little niggles because we don’t want last Saturday happening again.

“Rangers aren’t having their best spell right now.

“Back at Ibrox, their fans will want to see a reaction and see their team batter us, to be honest.

“But if we can frustrate them as much as we can, slow the game down, then the fans can get on them.

“That gives us an advantage.

“But, at the end of the day, it is the quarter-final of a cup and it’s a big goal for this club to get to Hampden.”

‘We can hurt them’

Last season’s trips to Ibrox saw Dundee take a first-half lead in both matches.

Amadou Bakayoko’s early strike in December put the Dee 1-0 up before Rangers struck three times by the 35th minute.

Amadou Bakayoko finds the net for Dundee FC at Rangers. Image: SNS
Amadou Bakayoko finds the net for Dundee FC at Rangers. Image: SNS

Then in May, Jordan McGhee’s opener was followed by a wonderful Antonio Portales goal.

However, a goal on half-time from Ross McCausland set up a second half onslaught and Rangers won 5-2 in the end as Dundee chased the game late on.

Cameron, though, takes confidence from those games.

“We know it won’t be easy because Rangers have a lot to prove to their fans and we’ll be up against it,” he added.

Jordan McGhee gave Dundee the lead against Rangers in May. Image: SNS.

“But we showed a couple of times against Rangers last season that we can hurt them.

“We were 2-0 up last season but unfortunately threw that one away.

“Get to a similar situation then hopefully handle it better, see the game out and it’s a cup game so the pressure is on – there’s no playing for draws, we need to try to win the game.

“Hopefully we have a go at them and show what we can do.

“We’ve shown we can compete against Rangers.”

Conversation