Lyall Cameron: Dundee have shown they can compete with Rangers

Dundee want to turn the frustration tables on Rangers.

The Dark Blues head into Saturday’s cup quarter-final at Ibrox with the knowledge their performance last time out at Ross County was a huge disappointment.

And frustration has been evident in training all week.

Now Lyall Cameron says the plan is to channel that frustration into something positive.

And, in turn, frustrate the Ibrox crowd by putting on a performance to shock Rangers on their home turf.

“Training has been hard this week, a lot of frustration,” Cameron admitted.

“People getting on at other people, trying to be better, because we know it wasn’t like us.

“It’s not people getting at each other in a bad way or digging each other out. We just want to see each other do better.

“It’s about being competitive in training and everyone trying their hardest to improve.

“That’s why there’s little niggles because we don’t want last Saturday happening again.

“Rangers aren’t having their best spell right now.

“Back at Ibrox, their fans will want to see a reaction and see their team batter us, to be honest.

“But if we can frustrate them as much as we can, slow the game down, then the fans can get on them.

“That gives us an advantage.

“But, at the end of the day, it is the quarter-final of a cup and it’s a big goal for this club to get to Hampden.”

‘We can hurt them’

Last season’s trips to Ibrox saw Dundee take a first-half lead in both matches.

Amadou Bakayoko’s early strike in December put the Dee 1-0 up before Rangers struck three times by the 35th minute.

Then in May, Jordan McGhee’s opener was followed by a wonderful Antonio Portales goal.

However, a goal on half-time from Ross McCausland set up a second half onslaught and Rangers won 5-2 in the end as Dundee chased the game late on.

Cameron, though, takes confidence from those games.

“We know it won’t be easy because Rangers have a lot to prove to their fans and we’ll be up against it,” he added.

“But we showed a couple of times against Rangers last season that we can hurt them.

“We were 2-0 up last season but unfortunately threw that one away.

“Get to a similar situation then hopefully handle it better, see the game out and it’s a cup game so the pressure is on – there’s no playing for draws, we need to try to win the game.

“Hopefully we have a go at them and show what we can do.

“We’ve shown we can compete against Rangers.”