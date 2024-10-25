Dundee owe home fans admits Tony Docherty as he targets win against St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee owe home fans admits Tony Docherty as he targets win against St Johnstone

The Tayside neighbours face off on Saturday.

By George Cran
Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Dundee owe their Dens Park supporters one admits manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues have struggled through a bad run of form in recent weeks with four defeats on the spin and no wins in six.

That included home defeats to Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, the latter a disastrous collapse in the final stages.

However, that run was ended with a solid defensive display on the road at Motherwell last weekend.

Docherty dedicates that win to the travelling support, of whom around 900 enjoyed their day in the North Lanarkshire sunshine.

Tony Docherty salutes the Dundee fans at Motherwell. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Tony Docherty salutes the Dundee fans at Motherwell – he wants to celebrate with fans at Dens against St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

Now it’s time to do the same for the home fans as Dundee target a second straight Premiership victory.

‘We owe the home support’

“The thing I’m really encouraged by is the fact that we’re back at home,” Docherty said.

“At Motherwell I thought we really owed the travelling support who have been absolutely outstanding this season.

“I think we owe the home support this weekend.

“Because, unlike us, we’ve lost our last two home games.

“Different reasons for losing those games but still we need to get back on that.

“We need to make sure that as a stadium when teams come to a Dens Park they don’t just come to play the team, they come to play the entire stadium.

Dundee won the last Dens clash with St Johnstone with a last minute winner back in February. Image: SNS

“So we need everybody to contribute to that and I know they will.

“The fans have been brilliant.

“I know they’ll get behind the team.

“The team really love playing at home, the pitch is in great condition and because of the support that they get from the fans.

“So we’re very much looking to be back at home.

“I think it’ll be a good atmosphere in the stadium and the players buzz off that.

“We’re looking back to winning ways at home and all celebrating at the end together like we did at Motherwell.”

