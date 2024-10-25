Dundee owe home fans admits Tony Docherty as he targets win against St Johnstone

Dundee owe their Dens Park supporters one admits manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues have struggled through a bad run of form in recent weeks with four defeats on the spin and no wins in six.

That included home defeats to Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, the latter a disastrous collapse in the final stages.

However, that run was ended with a solid defensive display on the road at Motherwell last weekend.

Docherty dedicates that win to the travelling support, of whom around 900 enjoyed their day in the North Lanarkshire sunshine.

Now it’s time to do the same for the home fans as Dundee target a second straight Premiership victory.

‘We owe the home support’

“The thing I’m really encouraged by is the fact that we’re back at home,” Docherty said.

“At Motherwell I thought we really owed the travelling support who have been absolutely outstanding this season.

“I think we owe the home support this weekend.

“Because, unlike us, we’ve lost our last two home games.

“Different reasons for losing those games but still we need to get back on that.

“We need to make sure that as a stadium when teams come to a Dens Park they don’t just come to play the team, they come to play the entire stadium.

“So we need everybody to contribute to that and I know they will.

“The fans have been brilliant.

“I know they’ll get behind the team.

“The team really love playing at home, the pitch is in great condition and because of the support that they get from the fans.

“So we’re very much looking to be back at home.

“I think it’ll be a good atmosphere in the stadium and the players buzz off that.

“We’re looking back to winning ways at home and all celebrating at the end together like we did at Motherwell.”