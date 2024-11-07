Niall McGinn slams ex-Dundee boss Gary Bowyer over treatment at Dens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Niall McGinn slams ex-Dundee boss Gary Bowyer over treatment at Dens

The Northern Ireland legend described his Dark Blues spell as the worst time of his career.

By Reporter
Niall McGinn at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Niall McGinn at Dundee. Image: SNS.

Ex-Dundee winger Niall McGinn has criticised Gary Bowyer over his former manager’s treatment of him at Dens Park.

The Northern Irishman was frozen out at Dens Park by Bowyer during the Dark Blues’ 2022/23 Championship-winning campaign.

Speaking on the Open Goal podcast, former Aberdeen and Celtic ace McGinn revealed the pair hit it off before their relationship unravelled.

He said: “I remember Gary getting the job and he phoned me up.

“He asked me: ‘What happened last season? What type of players do we need?’

“Straight away, good conversation. I got an extra week off before going back for pre-season because I’d been away with Northern Ireland so happy days.”

‘Outrageous’

On July 30, 2022, less than two months after Bowyer’s appointment, McGinn was hooked at half-time during Dundee’s 3-2 home defeat to Partick Thistle, with the visitors leading 2-0.

McGinn, capped on 72 occasions for his country, added: “Two defensive errors. He hooked me at half-time, which I don’t mind.

“But he turned against me at that point for no major reason.

Former Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates with the Championship trophy. Image: PA.
Former Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates with the Championship trophy. Image: PA.

“I have a lot of respect for a lot of managers but how he treated me was outrageous.

“He made me train with the young team for three months.”

The 37-year-old, now on loan at Morton from Glentoran, claims he was bombed out in a bid to force him out of Dens Park to “free up wages”.

He said: “How I was treated was shocking to be honest.

“I didn’t have a lot of time for it.”

‘He knew I wasn’t happy’

McGinn – who scored four goals in 26 games for the club – claims the Dens hierarchy was unimpressed by how the situation was handled.

He continued: “It was the worst part of my career.”

Niall McGinn in action for Dundee. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

McGinn says Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan, who signed him for the Hoops earlier in his career, was “brilliant” with him.

He said: “I went in to have a chat with him – ‘Keep your head down and train’.

“He knew I wasn’t happy, but I turned up every day, trained and got on with things.”

Bowyer denied McGinn feud

In September 2022, McGinn scored twice and set up a goal for Dundee reserves against Hibs.

Asked about the player just days after the game, Bowyer said: “Every player gets an opportunity every day.

“I don’t buy players saying the manager hasn’t given me an opportunity, it’s a load of rubbish.

“You only hear that from weak-minded players because they get an opportunity every day in training.”

Three months later, Bowyer insisted: “There’s been no bust-up.”

McGinn’s contract was ended by mutual consent in January 2023, while Bowyer was sacked in May that year after winning the Championship.

