Niall McGinn slams ex-Dundee boss Gary Bowyer over treatment at Dens

Ex-Dundee winger Niall McGinn has criticised Gary Bowyer over his former manager’s treatment of him at Dens Park.

The Northern Irishman was frozen out at Dens Park by Bowyer during the Dark Blues’ 2022/23 Championship-winning campaign.

Speaking on the Open Goal podcast, former Aberdeen and Celtic ace McGinn revealed the pair hit it off before their relationship unravelled.

He said: “I remember Gary getting the job and he phoned me up.

“He asked me: ‘What happened last season? What type of players do we need?’

“Straight away, good conversation. I got an extra week off before going back for pre-season because I’d been away with Northern Ireland so happy days.”

‘Outrageous’

On July 30, 2022, less than two months after Bowyer’s appointment, McGinn was hooked at half-time during Dundee’s 3-2 home defeat to Partick Thistle, with the visitors leading 2-0.

McGinn, capped on 72 occasions for his country, added: “Two defensive errors. He hooked me at half-time, which I don’t mind.

“But he turned against me at that point for no major reason.

“I have a lot of respect for a lot of managers but how he treated me was outrageous.

“He made me train with the young team for three months.”

The 37-year-old, now on loan at Morton from Glentoran, claims he was bombed out in a bid to force him out of Dens Park to “free up wages”.

He said: “How I was treated was shocking to be honest.

“I didn’t have a lot of time for it.”

‘He knew I wasn’t happy’

McGinn – who scored four goals in 26 games for the club – claims the Dens hierarchy was unimpressed by how the situation was handled.

He continued: “It was the worst part of my career.”

McGinn says Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan, who signed him for the Hoops earlier in his career, was “brilliant” with him.

He said: “I went in to have a chat with him – ‘Keep your head down and train’.

“He knew I wasn’t happy, but I turned up every day, trained and got on with things.”

Bowyer denied McGinn feud

In September 2022, McGinn scored twice and set up a goal for Dundee reserves against Hibs.

Asked about the player just days after the game, Bowyer said: “Every player gets an opportunity every day.

“I don’t buy players saying the manager hasn’t given me an opportunity, it’s a load of rubbish.

“You only hear that from weak-minded players because they get an opportunity every day in training.”

Three months later, Bowyer insisted: “There’s been no bust-up.”

McGinn’s contract was ended by mutual consent in January 2023, while Bowyer was sacked in May that year after winning the Championship.