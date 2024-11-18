LEE WILKIE: Dundee must find their voice to get back on track in huge Hibs clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee must find their voice to get back on track in huge Hibs clash

Injuries to key men mean others must step up.

Mo Sylla
Dundee welcome Hibs to Dens Park on Saturday. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has some real thinking to do before Saturday’s crucial home clash with Hibs.

I’d put this one in the ‘must-not-lose’ category for the Dee.

Maintaining that four-point gap on the bottom side would be an acceptable outcome.

Winning of course would be a huge boost after their poor run of form.

Just like at Motherwell, Dundee need to show they can defend better than they have been.

Dundee celebrate at Motherwell.
Dundee earned a clean sheet in victory at Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

I said before that Fir Park clash that they needed to demonstrate they can keep things tight and to be fair to Dundee they did just that.

But it has slipped again.

Injuries

So here we are back once more looking for the same thing.

What doesn’t help is injuries.

Ziyad Larkeche and Scott Fraser are major absentees.

Larkeche seemed to be getting stronger by the match, picking up goals and adding to the attack.

Scott Fraser limped off in the second half as his first Dundee start ended early. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Scott Fraser has been out of action since Motherwell and is set for more weeks on the sidelines. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

Fraser, meanwhile, is a big signing for Docherty and he looked exactly what they needed in that game at Motherwell.

They are influential players, Trevor Carson is too and Joe Shaughnessy remains out also.

Big voices not on the pitch.

Now they need others to step up.

No better time than this weekend when three Premiership points will send Dundee firmly back in the right direction.

More from Dundee FC

Hearts struggled to get to grips with Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee star performing 'dying art' as he's compared to former Chelsea winger
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
Dundee aiming for European football says Dens chief John Nelms
3
Dundee and Scotland youth star Ally Graham
EXCLUSIVE: Lowdown on Dundee starlet Ally Graham as Premier League clubs circle
Tony Docherty ahead of the cup clash with Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on January transfer plans and player who put fitness tracker…
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
JIM SPENCE: Dundee miles behind United in terms of fan base – new Camperdown…
23
Dundee's Luke Graham, Finlay Allan and Jamie Richardson are out on loan. Images: SNS
Dundee's loan stars: Which Dee is 'flying' at lower-league table-toppers?
Ziyad Larkeche and Simon Murray celebrate the winner. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee without Ziyad Larkeche: How key is flying full-back and who are 4 contenders…
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Dundee dealt major double blow as Ziyad Larkeche and Scott Fraser injury extents revealed
Dundee hatched a plan to play Celtic in the USA back in 2015. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee could revive glamour Celtic match in America idea
2
The proposed community football hub is situated at the city's Riverside pitches. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects
Riverside training ground can boost Dundee's talent production line as reasons behind Seb Lochhead's…
4

Conversation