LEE WILKIE: Dundee must find their voice to get back on track in huge Hibs clash

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has some real thinking to do before Saturday’s crucial home clash with Hibs.

I’d put this one in the ‘must-not-lose’ category for the Dee.

Maintaining that four-point gap on the bottom side would be an acceptable outcome.

Winning of course would be a huge boost after their poor run of form.

Just like at Motherwell, Dundee need to show they can defend better than they have been.

I said before that Fir Park clash that they needed to demonstrate they can keep things tight and to be fair to Dundee they did just that.

But it has slipped again.

Injuries

So here we are back once more looking for the same thing.

What doesn’t help is injuries.

Ziyad Larkeche and Scott Fraser are major absentees.

Larkeche seemed to be getting stronger by the match, picking up goals and adding to the attack.

Fraser, meanwhile, is a big signing for Docherty and he looked exactly what they needed in that game at Motherwell.

They are influential players, Trevor Carson is too and Joe Shaughnessy remains out also.

Big voices not on the pitch.

Now they need others to step up.

No better time than this weekend when three Premiership points will send Dundee firmly back in the right direction.