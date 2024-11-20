Tony Docherty provides Dundee injury update as Scott Fraser heads for operation plus good news on Trevor Carson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty provides Dundee injury update as Scott Fraser heads for operation plus good news on Trevor Carson

The Dark Blues have a number of key injury issues at the moment.

By George Cran
Scott Fraser
Dundee star Scott Fraser limps off at Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee have good news and bad news on the injury front as they prepare to return to Premiership action this weekend at home to Hibs.

Tony Docherty doesn’t have injury problems to seek right now after seeing Ziyad Larkeche ruled out for months with a hamstring tear and Scott Fraser now undergoing surgery.

Fraser pulled up with a groin injury in his first start for the club at Motherwell a month ago and has been out since.

The medical team at Dens Park has, though, identified the root of the problem and an operation is expected to speed up his recovery.

The hope is he’ll be back in around four weeks.

Scott Fraser in action for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Scott Fraser made a real impact for Dundee before injury struck. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“Scott Fraser is going for an operation,” Docherty said.

“But the good news about that is he should be back for the fixtures around Christmas.

“I’m really frustrated for Scotty. We saw the positive an impact he had at Motherwell.

“Frustrating because I thought he’d get a wee head of steam up. But medically, we’ve got to the bottom of it.

“We’ve addressed that and hopefully, as I say, within a four-week period, I’m hoping he’ll be back and he’ll be contributing as he did previously.

“Because he’s an important player for us.”

‘He was doing fantastic’

Larkeche, meanwhile, remains at Dundee but will travel south to get treatment at parent club QPR.

He’s expected to be missing until January at the earliest.

“It is a blow, because he was doing fantastic,” Docherty said.

Ziyad Larkeche scores
Ziyad Larkeche has scored three times for Dundee this season. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“He was really, really improving and developing as a player.

“When we first embarked on the loan arrangement with him, similar to the ones we’ve done previously, it was all about his improvement, his development.

“I think he’s shown that in his contribution to most recent games.

“So, disappointed for the boy. But what it does is it creates opportunities for others.

“That’s the importance of the squad.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty saw his side fall to a third straight home defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“Of course, it’s documented, but we’ve lost Joe Shaughnessy, Trevor Carson has had his ups and downs a wee bit and Scott Fraser.

“But you’ll never hear anybody in the club complain about that.

“And that’s why we build a squad, and what it does is it presents opportunities to others, but you do like your influential players being fit and as ready as they can be.

“But we’ll get through this period and they’ll contribute again when they come back in.”

Trevor Carson

Trevor Carson started against Rangers last weekend. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Trevor Carson has missed the last three matches. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

One who is available is Fin Robertson after being taken to hospital following a kick to the shin in the defeat to Aberdeen.

The international break, however, came at a good time for him and he has trained throughout. Josh Mulligan also had an issue but has recovered.

And there is good news on goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

“Trevor came out of the team with the knee issue after the St Johnstone game,” Docherty added.

“So he’s missed the last three games but he’s responded to treatment. And obviously the international break has helped as well.

“He’s been back on the training pitch.

“We’ll monitor Trevor closer to kick-off. That’s a positive.”

