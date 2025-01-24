Dundee team news: One possible return for Celtic clash as Joe Shaughnessy takes big step

Dundee’s injury crisis is easing – though they may not have any of their injured eight players back to face Celtic on Saturday.

Josh Mulligan has a chance to return after picking up flu last week. He has trained this week but a decision on his fitness is to be made on Friday.

There may also be the potential for Victor Lopez’s first involvement since arriving on loan from Queretaro on Wednesday, if his international clearance comes through in time.

It is good news, though, on the training pitch.

Back out on the grass, though not ready to return to Premiership action just yet, are Ziyad Larkeche, Jordan McGhee and Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy.

“Obviously, the place is buzzing with the recent result and performance,” Dundee manager Tony Docherty said.

“In training, I’ve felt a difference. There was a real edge to training.

“We’ve still got the eight injuries, but returning to training on Thursday were Josh Mulligan and Ziyad Larkeche. Joe Shaughnessy was also in full training.

“We’ll take a look at Josh closer to the game to see whether he’s ready to return.

“Jordan McGhee was back but not in full training.

“We’ve still got Scott Fraser, Antonio Portales, Billy Koumetio and Charlie Reilly out.”

‘Inspiring character’

Shaughnessy’s return to full training is a big moment for the experienced defender.

The club captain has been out since April after rupturing the cruciate ligament in his knee.

The long wait for a return to action has now taken a big step forward, though getting back out on the pitch in dark blue may still be a little way off.

“It’s huge for Joe to be back training fully and making a real impact,” Docherty added.

“He’s an inspiring character. When he’s on the training pitch, you do feel it.

“The players respond to it as well.

“So, it’s just great to have him and the others back and others on the horizon, too.”