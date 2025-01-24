Dundee team news: One possible return for Celtic clash as Joe Shaughnessy takes big step

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee team news: One possible return for Celtic clash as Joe Shaughnessy takes big step

'Real edge' to training this week as injured stars begin to make comebacks.

By George Cran
Joe Shaughnessy
Image: SNS.

Dundee’s injury crisis is easing – though they may not have any of their injured eight players back to face Celtic on Saturday.

Josh Mulligan has a chance to return after picking up flu last week. He has trained this week but a decision on his fitness is to be made on Friday.

There may also be the potential for Victor Lopez’s first involvement since arriving on loan from Queretaro on Wednesday, if his international clearance comes through in time.

It is good news, though, on the training pitch.

Back out on the grass, though not ready to return to Premiership action just yet, are Ziyad Larkeche, Jordan McGhee and Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy.

Ziyad Larkeche enjoys his winner for Dundee against Kilmarnock. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“Obviously, the place is buzzing with the recent result and performance,” Dundee manager Tony Docherty said.

“In training, I’ve felt a difference. There was a real edge to training.

“We’ve still got the eight injuries, but returning to training on Thursday were Josh Mulligan and Ziyad Larkeche. Joe Shaughnessy was also in full training.

“We’ll take a look at Josh closer to the game to see whether he’s ready to return.

“Jordan McGhee was back but not in full training.

“We’ve still got Scott Fraser, Antonio Portales, Billy Koumetio and Charlie Reilly out.”

‘Inspiring character’

Dundee boss Tony Docherty jokes with Joe Shaughnessy after victory at Livingston. Image: SNS
Image: SNS

Shaughnessy’s return to full training is a big moment for the experienced defender.

The club captain has been out since April after rupturing the cruciate ligament in his knee.

The long wait for a return to action has now taken a big step forward, though getting back out on the pitch in dark blue may still be a little way off.

“It’s huge for Joe to be back training fully and making a real impact,” Docherty added.

“He’s an inspiring character. When he’s on the training pitch, you do feel it.

“The players respond to it as well.

“So, it’s just great to have him and the others back and others on the horizon, too.”

Conversation