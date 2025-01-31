Dundee v Hearts: Injury news and who is the referee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee v Hearts: Injury news and who is the referee?

The Dark Blues welcome the Jambos to Dens Park on Saturday.

By George Cran
Josh Mulligan
Dundee host Hearts at Dens Park on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee’s unexpected hiatus is over as they get back to Premiership action against Hearts this weekend.

The Jambos travel to Dens Park on the back of their best run of the season, unbeaten in six games and aiming to leapfrog the Dark Blues in the table.

The home side, though, are in a good place themselves with just one defeat in their last six matches that included clashes with Celtic, Rangers and Dundee United.

Only goal difference separates the two sides going into a crucial contest.

Courier Sport provides all you need to know ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Team news

Josh Mulligan
Josh Mulligan is back after flu. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Dundee’s injury crisis is over with six players back available after various injuries and illness.

Josh Mulligan, Joe Shaughnessy, Antonio Portales, Charlie Reilly, Jordan McGhee and Ziyad Larkeche are back.

Whether any of those start remains to be seen with the players in the team in good form. Of those, Mulligan is most likely to force his way back into the starting XI after missing the last outing with flu.

Still on the treatment table are Scott Fraser (groin) and Billy Koumetio (ankle).

Victor Lopez could make his debut while Imari Samuels is pushing for his first start.

Hearts' Craig Halkett and Dundee's Danny Mullen (L) pictured during opening match of the season.
Hearts’ Craig Halkett limped off against Kilmarnock last week.

Hearts, meanwhile, will be without defenders Craig Halkett and Daniel Oyegoke.

Halkett went off with an injured hamstring against Kilmarnock last week while Oyegoke joined Serie A side Hellas Verona on Wednesday.

Also missing will be Stephen Kingsley (hamstring) and Frankie Kent (thigh), though Calem Nieuwenhof could return after 11 months out.

Lawrence Shankland made his return from injury as a substitute last week.

Managers

Dundee boss Tony Docherty spoke to the media today. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Tony Docherty said: “It’s two good teams playing against one another in form.

“The benefit we’ve got is we’re playing at home.

“Our home form, particularly of late, it’s been really good and I think there’s a real good atmosphere about the stadium at the moment.

“So we’ll be playing on all that to make sure we do as well as we can against a strong Hearts team.

“They’ve got a brilliant squad of players so we know what we face.”

Hearts boss Neil Critchley. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Hearts boss Neil Critchley. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Jambos boss Mark Critchley, meanwhile, said: “They’ve had a brilliant start to 2025.

“That gives them a lift, they are in good form, confident.

“I believe they have some players back from injury so we are in for a really tough game but we are in good form ourselves.

“We go there full of confidence.”

Dundee v Hearts referee

Referee Lloyd Wilson (Image SNS).
Referee Lloyd Wilson (Image SNS).

The man in the middle for this one will be Lloyd Wilson.

Wilson is not afraid to show cards, having already topped a century of yellows this season.

He’s on 109 in 25 matches. That includes four games where he showed seven yellows and one with nine – a 1-0 win for Queen’s Park over Morton.

Wilson has shown six red cards.

His last Dundee game was the 2-2 draw with St Mirren in August while he has never refereed a Hearts game previously.

Assistant referees are Chris Rae and Craig Ferguson while on VAR duty will be Nick Walsh, a week after his controversial red card for Rangers’ Mohamed Diomande at Dundee United.

Conversation