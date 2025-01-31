Dundee v Hearts: Injury news and who is the referee?

Dundee’s unexpected hiatus is over as they get back to Premiership action against Hearts this weekend.

The Jambos travel to Dens Park on the back of their best run of the season, unbeaten in six games and aiming to leapfrog the Dark Blues in the table.

The home side, though, are in a good place themselves with just one defeat in their last six matches that included clashes with Celtic, Rangers and Dundee United.

Only goal difference separates the two sides going into a crucial contest.

Courier Sport provides all you need to know ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Team news

Dundee’s injury crisis is over with six players back available after various injuries and illness.

Josh Mulligan, Joe Shaughnessy, Antonio Portales, Charlie Reilly, Jordan McGhee and Ziyad Larkeche are back.

Whether any of those start remains to be seen with the players in the team in good form. Of those, Mulligan is most likely to force his way back into the starting XI after missing the last outing with flu.

Still on the treatment table are Scott Fraser (groin) and Billy Koumetio (ankle).

Victor Lopez could make his debut while Imari Samuels is pushing for his first start.

Hearts, meanwhile, will be without defenders Craig Halkett and Daniel Oyegoke.

Halkett went off with an injured hamstring against Kilmarnock last week while Oyegoke joined Serie A side Hellas Verona on Wednesday.

Also missing will be Stephen Kingsley (hamstring) and Frankie Kent (thigh), though Calem Nieuwenhof could return after 11 months out.

Lawrence Shankland made his return from injury as a substitute last week.

Managers

Tony Docherty said: “It’s two good teams playing against one another in form.

“The benefit we’ve got is we’re playing at home.

“Our home form, particularly of late, it’s been really good and I think there’s a real good atmosphere about the stadium at the moment.

“So we’ll be playing on all that to make sure we do as well as we can against a strong Hearts team.

“They’ve got a brilliant squad of players so we know what we face.”

Jambos boss Mark Critchley, meanwhile, said: “They’ve had a brilliant start to 2025.

“That gives them a lift, they are in good form, confident.

“I believe they have some players back from injury so we are in for a really tough game but we are in good form ourselves.

“We go there full of confidence.”

Dundee v Hearts referee

The man in the middle for this one will be Lloyd Wilson.

Wilson is not afraid to show cards, having already topped a century of yellows this season.

He’s on 109 in 25 matches. That includes four games where he showed seven yellows and one with nine – a 1-0 win for Queen’s Park over Morton.

Wilson has shown six red cards.

His last Dundee game was the 2-2 draw with St Mirren in August while he has never refereed a Hearts game previously.

Assistant referees are Chris Rae and Craig Ferguson while on VAR duty will be Nick Walsh, a week after his controversial red card for Rangers’ Mohamed Diomande at Dundee United.