Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

PODCAST: The Dundee derby and Peter Grant’s Dunfermline D-Day

By Eric Nicolson
September 17 2021, 3.01pm
The Dundee derby is back.
The Dundee derby is back.

Can Dundee’s team of maverick attacking talents get a rare Tannadice victory?

Is James McPake winning the pre-match mind games?

And will Tam Courts try to take the emotion out of the occasion and turn it into a tactical battle that suits his strengths?

All these Dundee city derby talking points and more are on the agenda in this week’s Talking Football podcast with Jim Spence, Alan Temple, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson.

We also delve into the calamitous start to the season for Dunfermline and whether Peter Grant should already have been sacked.

And are St Johnstone getting Aberdeen at the right time?

Listen below at Podbean –

Or subscribe and listen at one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier