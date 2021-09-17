PODCAST: The Dundee derby and Peter Grant’s Dunfermline D-Day

Can Dundee’s team of maverick attacking talents get a rare Tannadice victory?

Is James McPake winning the pre-match mind games?

And will Tam Courts try to take the emotion out of the occasion and turn it into a tactical battle that suits his strengths?

All these Dundee city derby talking points and more are on the agenda in this week’s Talking Football podcast with Jim Spence, Alan Temple, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson.

We also delve into the calamitous start to the season for Dunfermline and whether Peter Grant should already have been sacked.

And are St Johnstone getting Aberdeen at the right time?

Listen below at Podbean –

Or subscribe and listen at one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify