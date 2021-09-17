Sport / Football / Dundee United PODCAST: The Dundee derby and Peter Grant’s Dunfermline D-Day By Eric Nicolson September 17 2021, 3.01pm The Dundee derby is back. Can Dundee’s team of maverick attacking talents get a rare Tannadice victory? Is James McPake winning the pre-match mind games? And will Tam Courts try to take the emotion out of the occasion and turn it into a tactical battle that suits his strengths? All these Dundee city derby talking points and more are on the agenda in this week’s Talking Football podcast with Jim Spence, Alan Temple, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson. We also delve into the calamitous start to the season for Dunfermline and whether Peter Grant should already have been sacked. And are St Johnstone getting Aberdeen at the right time? Listen below at Podbean – Or subscribe and listen at one of the following links – Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts Spotify Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier PODCAST: Leigh Griffiths signing has put pressure on James McPake to take Dundee higher up the table Peter Grant declares ‘no-one can hand you a plate of confidence’ as he urges Dunfermline to stop playing safe How St Johnstone, Dundee and Dunfermline stars fared as Scotland under-21s claim gutsy Turkey draw Dundee derby tickets: United and Dundee fans unhappy over pricing as tickets go on sale