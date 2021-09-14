Peter Grant: I won’t quit Dunfermline Athletic

Peter Grant is adamant he has no intention of stepping down as Dunfermline boss — but is acutely aware that decision will be taken out of his hands if results don’t improve.

The Pars are rock-bottom of the Championship following a woeful start to their league campaign, picking up just one point from four fixtures.

The Fifers’ porous defending has been lamentable — shipping 16 goals in their last five competitive matches — and fans are making their feelings known loud and clear.

A contentious appointment in the first place after guiding Alloa to relegation last term, Grant witnessed the travelling support vent their fury during Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Ayr United.

Grant, however, remains defiant and will again seek to spark a revival when in-form Inverness visit East End Park on Saturday.

“I’m desperate to be the manager of this football club and I’m desperate to be a success at this football club,” said Grant. “If that changes, it won’t be through my choice.

“Of course, you always question yourself — but it’ll not be through my choice. I want to do the job.

“If I felt I was letting myself down or letting the group down then I would’t be sitting here.

“I’ll take the criticism on the chin but I don’t think anyone can question my work ethic. I can’t work any harder than I am to put this right.

“I want to turn the negativity around. I want to send the fans home happy, rather than frustrated and bitter. I am trying my damndest to do that.”

‘I’m not stupid’

But Grant, speaking bluntly, emphasises that he isn’t ‘stupid’ enough to think the Pars’ malaise can continue indefinitely before he pays the price.

“I know what I’m trying to do and they [the board] know the work that is going in,” continued Grant. “It’s not like I’m cheating the job.

“The support from within — from the chairman and from the board — has been fantastic.

“They’re all great people and, if they sack me on Monday, I could never say I’ve had anything but the utmost support from them. I would have no qualms.

“But it doesn’t matter how good the guys are and how supportive they are. You need to win games of football. I’m not stupid.”

Hurt

As Grant states himself, ‘talk is cheap’ and his undoubtedly genuine and diligent desire to turn things around at Dunfermline is likely to cut little ice with disenchanted fans until results improve.

“I’m not going to be condescending and ask the fans to get behind us,” said Grant. “The only way you get support is by winning games and playing well.

“Do we expect praise for losing games of football? Of course not.

“The best thing you can get from it is to remember how it hurts you — I know how much it’s hurting me.

“That’s why there would be nothing to give me greater pleasure than winning games of football to turn this around.”