Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts has complete faith in Dundee United teenage sensation Kerr Smith after stunning Celtic Park bow

By Ewan Smith
September 27 2021, 7.45am
Kerr Smith is just 16 but is already making a massive impact for Dundee United
Kerr Smith is just 16 but is already making a massive impact for Dundee United

Tam Courts insists he had no qualms about pitching Dundee United teen sensation Kerr Smith into the cauldron of Celtic Park.

Smith, 16, was handed a start away to the Glasgow giants after stepping in for the injured Charlie Mulgrew at centre-back.

And Smith – who became the youngest Dundee United player to ever start a derby last weekend – was outstanding alongside the unshakable Ryan Edwards.

It was a brave call from Courts to show faith in the youngster, with experienced centre-back Mark Reynolds left on the bench.

But it underlines the faith he is willing to show in his highly-rated Dundee United academy graduates.

Kerr Smith is underlining his star quality after a Dundee derby bow last week and a stunning Celtic show on Sunday

“I’ve said before that I’m really proud of Kerr,” said Courts. “I take a lot of pride in his performance.

“But I take just as much delight in seeing Ian Harkes score in consecutive weeks or Peter Pawlett in the form of his life.

“I delight in the workrate that Jeando Fuchs puts in. I could go on and on and on with the players.

“Kerr is a Dundee United player. He’s 16 and because he is young he is going to make mistakes. He’s going to have poor games.

“But he also needs to feel like he has the trust of his manager to pitch him into big occasions.

“The team need to absorb that and work with that. I thought they did that perfectly well against Celtic.”

Dundee United ‘should have had penalty’ – Peter Pawlett

Peter Pawlett claimed a penalty as Dundee United star Clark appeared to be pushed by Celtic’s Cameron-Vickers

Meanwhile, United star Peter Pawlett believes his side were robbed of a first-half penalty in the draw with Celtic.

Pawlett sent team-mate Nicky Clark through with the United appearing to be bundled over by Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

But referee Kevin Clancy waved away United’s appeals much to Pawlett’s surprise.

“My initial reaction was yes that’s a penalty,” said Pawlett. “It’s disappointing.

“I felt that a couple of decisions went against us during the week and against Celtic.

“I feel a bit hard done by but hopefully these things will even themselves out as the season goes on.”

Kerr Smith: Dundee United teenager makes history with derby appearance

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]