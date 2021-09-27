Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

3 Raith Rovers talking points after Thistle thriller: Spot-kick king Kyle Benedictus, ‘whipping’ Dario Zanatta and Hamilton deja vu

By Alan Temple
September 27 2021, 7.45am
Celebrations: Benedictus
Celebrations: Benedictus

Raith Rovers enjoyed the perfect warm-up for Wednesday’s crunch Fife derby against Dunfermline by claiming a thrilling 3-2 victory over Partick Thistle.

Dario Zanatta was inspired and Kyle Benedictus was the unlikely goal hero as the Kirkcaldy club surged into the Championship playoff positions.

Allowing Thistle to score twice in the dying embers — resulting in a nerve-shredding finale — was not in the script.

However, Raith boss John McGlynn can be thrilled with a pivotal three points against a fine Jags side.

The Rovers Ramos

Okay, so comparisons with Spanish penalty king Sergio Ramos are a little premature.

We won’t see Benedictus attempting a Panenka any time soon. Probably.

Cool: Benedictus from the spot

Nevertheless, the Raith captain was a fascinating choice to take Sunday’s spot-kick and, in light of Lewis Vaughan’s ongoing absence, the inspirational defender will continue in the role.

It is understood Zanatta was keen to take on the responsibility but Benedictus stepped up and slotted past Jamie Sneddon with aplomb.

Benedictus notched his second goal of the game — and the season —14 minutes later.

Given he has never scored more than five goals in a single campaign (2015/16), his new-found duties from 12 yards may just fire him to a new personal best.

Keeping ‘the whip out’

Speaking after Sunday’s Zanatta masterclass, McGlynn smiled: “I would describe Dario by saying: if you were in horse racing you would need to keep the whip out. You need to be at him.”

It was not a dig; there was no exasperation in his voice.

McGlynn is clearly enjoying the challenge of motivating, haranguing and developing the raw talent of Canadian.

Zanatta celebrates

And Zanatta’s display against Thistle illustrated plenty of fortitude after a daft red card against Celtic on Thursday.

He dusted himself off, scored the opener — the sixth time he has rippled the net in 12 games — and played a part in the other two goals.

Zanatta continues to enjoy what increasingly looks destined to be a banner season.

Deja vu

A peculiar Jekyll and Hyde aspect of Rovers’ season reared its ugly head on Sunday.

As a general rule, McGlynn’s side are a defensively solid unit. They have kept seven clean sheets in 13 fixtures and are organised, well-drilled and composed.

The back-four — Reghan Tumilty, Benedictus, Christophe Berra and Liam Dick — picks itself and the understanding is growing week-on-week.

Nervous finale: Rudden makes it 3-2 after 94 minutes

Yet, for the second time this term, Raith almost blew a seemingly insurmountable lead.

The inexplicable collapse from 4-0 to 4-4 in the space of 25 minutes against Hamilton in August was staggering; a hall of fame comeback.

The similarities on Sunday were stark — crosses not being stopped, second balls in the box not being cleared; uncharacteristically lax stuff.

And the blame does not solely fall on the defenders.

It was a topic of conversation in the Raith dressing room after the match, with a view to ensuring they never again get sloppy with a handsome lead. The senior players made sure of that.

Raith Rovers 3-2 Partick Thistle: Kyle Benedictus hits unlikely double as Dario Zanatta haunts former club

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]