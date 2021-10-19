LEE WILKIE: No one else will beat Hibs at Easter Road like Dundee United did while Leigh Griffiths can kick on after first Dundee goal

An error occurred. Please try again.

Before Saturday, Dundee United had made a good, steady start under new boss Tam Courts.

After thumping Hibs 3-0 on their own turf, it can now be described as an amazing start for the Tangerines and the rookie boss.

Plenty of questions were thrown at United in appointing him.

Now, though, they are being proven right.

And he deserves all the plaudits going his way.

Because Jack Ross has put together a really good side at Easter Road.

So good that I don’t think anyone else will go and beat them there like United did on Saturday.

Even Rangers or Celtic.

It was that good a win.

With the attacking talent in that Hibs team, to only really have one big save from your goalkeeper speaks wonders for the defence.

Attacking intent

Up until the weekend, you couldn’t say the Tangerines had been playing brilliant football.

There was an element of last season again where they defended well and ground out results.

They’ve done a bit of that this term.

Courts, though, said early on he felt his team could play better football in attack.

And we certainly saw that in Edinburgh over the weekend.

Hopefully that isn’t a one-off. I certainly don’t expect it to be.

I’ve said a few times I felt it would take time to come together for the Tangerines this term.

It has happened a lot quicker than I expected, though.

And, with that in mind, it still feels like there’s even more to come.

Ryan Edwards

There have been a few stand-out individuals this season but I’ve been especially impressed with Ryan Edwards at the back.

There were question marks whether he would stick around during the summer with a possible reunion with former boss Micky Mellon touted.

I bet United are delighted they got him to sign a new contract.

I felt last season he became one of the most important players in the team as the campaign wore on.

And he’s stepped up further this term.

What I really like about him is his ability to read the game.

I saw he has made more clearances than any other defender in the league and it comes down to his intelligence as a player.

Where a lot of defenders would be happy to keep their man in front of them, he’ll be quite happy to step in and take the ball.

And he showed his threat from set-pieces, too.

Confidence soaring

As a team, United are flying right now, confidence is soaring and you can’t see where they might falter in the weeks to come.

Motherwell, Livingston, St Johnstone, Hearts, Aberdeen, Ross County and then ’Well again before the end of November.

There’s every reason United can go on a bit of run over the next few weeks.

Confidence will be sky high right now.

Leigh Griffiths can focus solely on fitness after helping Dee to huge win

There were a few monkeys off the backs for Dundee at the weekend.

They deserved their win over Aberdeen on Saturday evening.

And it’s good to see them register that first victory of the campaign.

It really was a huge win.

And Leigh Griffiths needed that first goal, too.

I hope that’s just one of many now.

Now he concentrate purely on getting fit and doesn’t have to worry about not scoring yet.

There’s no doubt that’ll have been going through his head.

The defending wasn’t great but he took it really well, showing his quality.

And the crowd reacted, too – it was great to see every time the camera panned to the stands supporters were really animated and excited by what they were seeing.

The players feed off that, too. Maybe that’s why it got a bit fiery towards the end!

You could see how big a game it was for both sides, especially when Dundee were holding onto the lead late on.

I’m really not sure why James McPake got sent off, though.

The referee really needed to understand the situation more than he did.

The one concerning note was the injury to Shaun Byrne.

Fingers crossed it was only an over-extension of his knee rather than something serious.